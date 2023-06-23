Asmongold calls out Destiny 2’s “pay to win” battle pass monetization

Asmongold had Destiny 2’s battle pass monetization explained to him, with it being pointed out that players can pay their way to some of the game’s best guns. He was bewildered by Bungie’s practices, and at one point walked away from his PC in disbelief.

Aztecross’ video explaining how Destiny 2 has become a “microtransaction hell” in his eyes has gone viral, spreading its wings outside of the Destiny community and bringing the issue to a larger audience.

Asmongold gave the video a watch and was shocked by Destiny 2’s monetization practices. He claimed the game was “obviously pay to win” and said that Bungie “crossed the line” when it comes to how the game should be monetized.

Destiny 2 players have been rebelling against Bungie for the way the newest battle pass was rolled out, and Asmongold agreed with much of the sentiment from the community. With a few caveats.

Asmongold hits out at “pay to win” Destiny 2 battle pass

After over an hour of watching through a video explaining Destiny 2’s latest battle pass, Asmongold wasn’t happy with the way Destiny 2 was monetized.

And, while Asmongold doesn’t play the game himself, he’s got a wealth of experience with having to grind out items in a game like World of Warcraft. In games like these, it’s about more than just getting a legendary item: It’s about getting good rolls on items with just the right stats you need.

The Destiny 2 community rallied behind Asmon, with those in the community shocked such a high-profile streamer was spotlighting issues in a game he doesn’t even play.

“So… Just so I understand, you can expedite getting these pieces of gear by buying levels of your battle pass that will give you the items that allow you to craft these things that give you gold rolls for your weapons? Guys, I think that’s kinda bad.”

Considering the Battle Pass is built around giving players “god rolls” on items they craft via battle pass exclusive currency, Asmongold understood players’ frustrations. Especially considering that the battle pass was the only way for new players to get their hands on old items that have since been rolled out of the game.

He also drew comparisons to Diablo Immortal, a game that was also heavily criticized for its monetization practices.

“Isn’t it crazy how, like, I’ve never played this game but I already know exactly what’s gonna f***ing happen? Cause, like, it’s the same every f***ing time. That’s so sad. It’s the same song and dance.”

However, Asmongold also pointed out one key detail: Bungie wouldn’t be implementing these systems if players weren’t spending money on them and still playing each update. “The players can complain, but they’ll keep playing.”

Additionally, Asmongold seemed excited for Marathon, Bungie’s next game. As long as it doesn’t have these same monetization practices, that is. “Oh, I think this is great. I hope Bungie milks these Destiny players for all they’re worth and Marathon comes out and it’s lit. Cause I’m gonna play Marathon.”