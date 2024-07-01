Baldur’s gate 3 player brings Elden Ring to the game with ‘Let Me Solo Her’ build

You can now play Baldur’s Gate 3 with a build that’s based on the well-known Elden Ring icon, Let Me Solo Her. Here’s how it works.

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is that with different classes, races, spells, and other options the character creator has to offer, each run can feel like a completely different playthrough. And with so many different combinations, players are always free to create builds that suit their playstyle.

Now, user ‘finalparty‘ on TikTok has managed to create a build based on Let Me Solo Her, a folk hero from the Elden Ring community known for helping those in need.

Rocking a jar on his head without any armor, the famous icon has been a beacon of light for many, with the Baldur’s Gate 3 build reflecting them. It starts with choosing a Fighter with a Two-Weapon Fighting style for your class.

Prioritize Dexterity and Constitution on your stats. Then, choose Half-Orc to get the Savage Attacks and Relentless Endurance passives so that you have an extra dice of weapon damage and 1 HP instead of getting downed.

The next thing to do is multiclass into a Barbarian for the Unarmored Defense passive and use rage in combat. From here, continue to level up Fighter for the rest of the build to become a Battle Master.

Some of the most notable actions to learn are Goading Attack (Melee), Precision Attack, and Riposte. Additionally, choose the Dual Wielder feat to get extra attack and increase your Dexterity points.

As far as items go, you’ll want to snatch Cap of Wrath, Knife of the Undermountain King, Slicing Shortsword, Drakethroat Glaive, and Amulet of Greater Health, as well as using a Potion of Speed to get that sweet additional action.

As a final touch, you can choose not to wear armor or hide your armor to look just like Let Me Solo Her’s character in Elden Ring.

Just be warned that when grabbing the Amulet of Greater Health from the House of Hope, you’ll want to ensure you come prepared with this trick as no stealing goes unnoticed by the Master of the House.