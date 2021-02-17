Logo
How to get the Drengiligr dagger in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 17/Feb/2021 15:56

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drengiligr dagger


The Drengiligr dagger is one of the most lethal daggers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so make sure you add it to your weapon collection. 

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with all kinds of legendary weaponry that Eivor can use in their quest for revenge. From Thor’s iconic Hammer to the legendary Excalibur sword, there is seemingly no end to the weapons this battle-hardened Viking can wield. While the majority of players have undoubtedly finished the game’s main campaign, Ubisoft has been steadily releasing new content. 

The latest 1.1.2 title update has given players everything from the River Raids game mode, new unlockable skills, unique abilities, and the usual bugfixes. Alongside these new features is the addition of a new quest, which rewards players with the incredibly powerful Drengiligr Dagger. 

How to get the Drengiligr dagger

Drengiligr dagger
Ubisoft
This dagger is great at getting you out of a tight spot.

In order to wield the deadly Drengiligr Dagger, you’ll first need to complete the Lost Drengiligr of Ragnar Lothbrok quest. This quest is given to all players by default and the new dagger can be accessed after updating Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 

Simply follow the tips below to add this weapon to your collection. 

  1. Head over to the pit of snakes.
  2. Jump into the pit and defeat the snakes.
  3. Interact with the cage and watch the reconstruction of Ragnar’s death. 
  4. When the clip ends, simply hit the interact button to pick up the dagger.

The Drengiligr dagger deploys a Smoke Bomb whenever Eivor successfully kills an enemy during outnumbered encounters. While this legendary weapon may be rather small, it actually has some pretty decent damage stats, which can be seen below:

  • Atk: 92
  • Stun: 130
  • Wgt: 6
  • Spd: 76
  • Crit-Pre: 104

If you follow this guide, you’ll be able to get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drengiligr dagger in no time. Make sure you check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest guides and updates.

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 28/Jan/2021 17:09

by James Busby
Nodens' Arc bow AC Valhalla


Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is home to plenty of deadly weapons, but one of the game’s most powerful bows has only just been discovered.

From Thor’s Hammer to the legendary sword of Excalibur, Eivor is certainly no stranger to wielding some incredibly strong weapons. There’s no shortage of deadly melee weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is great for those that enjoy the game’s brutal combat. While the game’s two-handed axes and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, sometimes you need to dispatch your enemies with a little more precision. 

This is where Nodens’ Arc bow comes into play. Not only does this secret weapon look incredibly cool, it is also the strongest bow in the entire game. Obtaining the ultra-rare Isu bow can be a little tricky, but it is well worth the time and effort needed to acquire it. After all, the Nodens’ Arc will make shooting down your enemies a breeze. 

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow legitimately

Nodens' Arc bow location
Ubisoft / Access The Animus
Nodens’ Arc bow can be found in the above location.

While the exploit method may be rather simple, it can prove rather finicky. Fortunately, the YouTube channel, Access The Animus found a way to acquire Nodens’ Arc bow without any exploits. Before you follow the steps below, you’ll first need to acquire Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Excalibur sword

Once you have equipped Excalibur, follow the steps below:

  1. Swim over to the island with the shiny rock.
  2. Equip Excalibur.
  3. Strike the rock as soon as the sun sets.
  4. If you get the timing wrong, just reload your save or change the time of day via the meditate option.

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow via exploit

Nodens' Arc bow exploit
Ubisoft Access The Animus
The exploit method can take a few goes to get right.

Nodens’ Arc bow can also be obtained through an in-game exploit, which allows you to claim the weapon without any initial setup. In order to use this method, simply follow the tips below:

  1. Head over to the northernmost point of Eurvicire and head south-east of the Brunton Turret.
  2. Swim to the small island and clamber ashore. 
  3. Hit the rock a few times.
  4. Open up the pause menu and save the game.
  5. Reload the save you just made.
  6.  Hit the rock again and create another save state.
  7. Load up the new save.

Upon loading your game for the second time, you should now see that the rock has crumbled away. A notification will then pop up on the screen, telling you that you have acquired Nodens’ Arc bow. 

Even if the bow doesn’t appear on the second try, simply rinse and repeat the method above until the rock eventually breaks. 

So, there you have it, two ways you can get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Nodens’ Arc Bow, the strongest weapon in the game. Make sure you check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest guides and updates.