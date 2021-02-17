How to get the Drengiligr dagger in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Drengiligr dagger is one of the most lethal daggers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so make sure you add it to your weapon collection.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with all kinds of legendary weaponry that Eivor can use in their quest for revenge. From Thor’s iconic Hammer to the legendary Excalibur sword, there is seemingly no end to the weapons this battle-hardened Viking can wield. While the majority of players have undoubtedly finished the game’s main campaign, Ubisoft has been steadily releasing new content.

The latest 1.1.2 title update has given players everything from the River Raids game mode, new unlockable skills, unique abilities, and the usual bugfixes. Alongside these new features is the addition of a new quest, which rewards players with the incredibly powerful Drengiligr Dagger.

How to get the Drengiligr dagger

In order to wield the deadly Drengiligr Dagger, you’ll first need to complete the Lost Drengiligr of Ragnar Lothbrok quest. This quest is given to all players by default and the new dagger can be accessed after updating Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Simply follow the tips below to add this weapon to your collection.

Head over to the pit of snakes. Jump into the pit and defeat the snakes. Interact with the cage and watch the reconstruction of Ragnar’s death. When the clip ends, simply hit the interact button to pick up the dagger.

The Drengiligr dagger deploys a Smoke Bomb whenever Eivor successfully kills an enemy during outnumbered encounters. While this legendary weapon may be rather small, it actually has some pretty decent damage stats, which can be seen below:

Atk: 92

Stun: 130

Wgt: 6

Spd: 76

Crit-Pre: 104

If you follow this guide, you’ll be able to get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drengiligr dagger in no time. Make sure you check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest guides and updates.