3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla easter eggs you need to see - Dexerto

Assassin's Creed

3 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla easter eggs you need to see

Published: 25/Nov/2020 18:07

by Alex Garton
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla might not strike you as a game that blends the worlds of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, but if you look in the right place, these easter eggs can be found. 

Ubisoft’s game released alongside the Xbox Series X|S and since launch players have searched every inch of the game’s expansive world. In doing so, a number of exciting crossovers to other major franchises have been found.

Although the world of Valhalla may be set in the age of the Vikings, which is nothing remotely like the grounds of Hogwarts, there are some things you can find that blur the lines.

Valhalla’s easter eggs are spread across various regions of the game’s world.

Best easter eggs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Harry Potter easter egg

This easter egg is located in Lunden, south-east of St Paul’s Cathedral in a small thatched building.

The building is guarded by a snake and a key is required to unlock the door. Use your Odin Sight and you’ll see a white indicator that marks the location of the key on the balcony of a nearby building.

Players will enter what looks to be Voldemort’s hideout.

Once inside, players will find an eerily dark lit room filled with strange objects. On the table directly opposite the door, there’s a readable note for players that lists each of Voldemort’s Horcruxes from the Harry Potter films. These were, of course, the powerful objects in the Deathly Hallows, which contained a hidden fragment of a wizard or witch’s soul.

Despite the room only containing the ‘Strange list’, it’s a great easter egg to discover. For any fans of the Harry Potter franchise, this is one you can’t afford to skip.

Dark Souls easter egg

It’s hard to find an open-world RPG that doesn’t have a reference to From Software’s legendary franchise. There are no complaints from fans, though, as it’s always exciting to discover a Dark Souls easter egg, especially if it’s the iconic bonfire.

Here’s exactly where to find the Dark Souls easter egg.

The bonfire is located in east Ledecestrescire in the ruins of a building. We’ve seen the same bonfire reference in countless titles and it still never gets boring. Luckily, as long as you remember to save regularly, you won’t be spawning back at the bonfire when you die.

Lord of the Rings easter egg

It would have been a missed opportunity to not include a reference to Tolkien’s Middle-Earth in the world of Valhalla. Lucky for us, Ubisoft didn’t disappoint and even added one of the Rings of Power into the game.

Here’s exactly where to find the Lord of the Rings easter egg.

The easter egg is located west of Glowecestre on the edge of the river in a small house. Players will need to locate the nearby hidden key with their Odin Sight and enter the building.

Inside there’s a readable note that reads “One of the little folk asked me to make the door smaller, as he wants to keep unruly houseguests from his house.” This is a clear reference to Tolkien’s character Bilbo Baggins.

It’s amazing Ubisoft actually added a Ring of Power to the game.

Next to the note, the developers have even added a small ring in reference to the Rings of Power. It’s unfortunate that players can’t equip the ring, but honestly that’s probably for the best.

How to get legendary Excalibur sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 24/Nov/2020 11:02

by James Busby
Excalibur stats
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is home to plenty of iconic weapons from both Norse and English legends, so it was only a matter of time before players discovered the legendary Excalibur sword. 

Eivor is no stranger to wielding some incredibly powerful weapons – in fact, during your Viking adventure, you’ll encounter everything from flaming axes to Thor’s very own hammer. There’s certainly a lot of variety when it comes to choosing the perfect tool to dismember your enemies with.

While the game’s two-handed axes and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, the very best weapons are often those from legends. 

Of course, obtaining these rare items can be a little tricky, especially when they are safely tucked away in secret locations. Not only does Excalibur look incredibly cool, but it’s also devastatingly powerful. If you wish to add this legendary sword to your arsenal, then follow our guide below. 

How to find Excalibur

Excalibur Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Excalibur is one of the coolest looking weapons in the game.

In order to wield this mighty sword, you’ll first need to locate all 11 tablets that are scattered across England. The 11 tablets can be found in the following locations:

  • Red Lichen Cavern (Hamtunscire)
  • Cavern of Trials (Cent)
  • Wicean’s Cave (Eurvicscire)
  • Grime’s Graves (East Anglia)
  • Deoraby Spar Cavern (Snotinghamscire)
  • Wocig (Hamtunscire)
  • Old Cellar (Essexe)
  • Santlache Mine (Suthsexe)

Once you’ve solved each cavern’s puzzle and obtained the above tablets, you’ll need to hunt down the following three Zealots:

  • Heike (southwest of Agnitum Tower in Essexe)
  • Woden (roaming around Tonbridge Monastery in Cent)
  • Hrothgar (northeast of the High Rocks in Suthsexe)
Myrddin's Cave location

    Myrddin’s Cave can be found in the following location.

Defeating the above Zealots will reward you with the final three stone tablets. Take your stony collection over to Myrddin’s Cave in Hamtunscire (northeast of Egbert’s Stone). Simply run to the end of the cave and insert each tablet into the stone pillars. 

This will then enable you to pull Excalibur from its resting place and claim the legendary sword as your own. Excalibur has the following stats: 

  • Atk: 123
  • Stun: 133
  • Wgt: 14
  • Spd: 41
  • Crit-Pre: 86

Heavy finishers and critical hits blind all enemies around you, making it a great weapon for those looking to deliver a lot of crowd control and damage. Pair this with any armor set that boosts your crit chance to constantly blind your enemies with flashes of brilliant light. 

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.