3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla easter eggs you need to see - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla might not strike you as a game that blends the worlds of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, but if you look in the right place, these easter eggs can be found.

Ubisoft’s game released alongside the Xbox Series X|S and since launch players have searched every inch of the game’s expansive world. In doing so, a number of exciting crossovers to other major franchises have been found.

Although the world of Valhalla may be set in the age of the Vikings, which is nothing remotely like the grounds of Hogwarts, there are some things you can find that blur the lines.

Best easter eggs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Harry Potter easter egg

This easter egg is located in Lunden, south-east of St Paul’s Cathedral in a small thatched building.

The building is guarded by a snake and a key is required to unlock the door. Use your Odin Sight and you’ll see a white indicator that marks the location of the key on the balcony of a nearby building.

Once inside, players will find an eerily dark lit room filled with strange objects. On the table directly opposite the door, there’s a readable note for players that lists each of Voldemort’s Horcruxes from the Harry Potter films. These were, of course, the powerful objects in the Deathly Hallows, which contained a hidden fragment of a wizard or witch’s soul.

Despite the room only containing the ‘Strange list’, it’s a great easter egg to discover. For any fans of the Harry Potter franchise, this is one you can’t afford to skip.

Dark Souls easter egg

It’s hard to find an open-world RPG that doesn’t have a reference to From Software’s legendary franchise. There are no complaints from fans, though, as it’s always exciting to discover a Dark Souls easter egg, especially if it’s the iconic bonfire.

The bonfire is located in east Ledecestrescire in the ruins of a building. We’ve seen the same bonfire reference in countless titles and it still never gets boring. Luckily, as long as you remember to save regularly, you won’t be spawning back at the bonfire when you die.

Lord of the Rings easter egg

It would have been a missed opportunity to not include a reference to Tolkien’s Middle-Earth in the world of Valhalla. Lucky for us, Ubisoft didn’t disappoint and even added one of the Rings of Power into the game.

The easter egg is located west of Glowecestre on the edge of the river in a small house. Players will need to locate the nearby hidden key with their Odin Sight and enter the building.

Inside there’s a readable note that reads “One of the little folk asked me to make the door smaller, as he wants to keep unruly houseguests from his house.” This is a clear reference to Tolkien’s character Bilbo Baggins.

Next to the note, the developers have even added a small ring in reference to the Rings of Power. It’s unfortunate that players can’t equip the ring, but honestly that’s probably for the best.