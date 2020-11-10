 How to use photo mode in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

How to use photo mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:35

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Portrait of Eivor in Valhalla using photo mode
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally out for fans of the series to live like a viking, and with it comes the hotly anticipated photo-mode feature! If you want to know how to take the perfect shot, you’ve come to the right place. 

Wanting to share your Eivor adventures with your friends and fellow players? Jumping into the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla photo mode and showing off your photography skills is a great way to do just that.

All screenshots here have been captured on a PC using an RTX 2070 Super, but we’ve included the appropriate button prompts for consoles, too.

Launching photo mode

Photo showing the Assassin's Creed Valhalla options menu, where players can turn on photo mode.Navigate to the gameplay tab in the options menu to enable photo mode.

Bring up the options menu via the Esc key on PC, or by pressing the options/menu button on PlayStation/Xbox. From here, navigate across to the ‘Gameplay’ tab.

There, you’ll be able to toggle on photo mode for in-game use. Players can also enable this option right from the Title Screen upon launching by scrolling to the options tab.

Title screen with the options menu tab highlightedPhoto mode can also be turned on directly through the Title Screen.

Taking a photo

In Valhalla, taking a photo is easy. Once photo mode has been enabled, simply press F3 on PC, or click the L+R sticks together on consoles. Note that this mode works during gameplay, but not cutscenes.

Screenshot of Valhalla's photo mode option showing the UI and a beautiful snowy mountain alongside a settlement.After pressing the corresponding keys, photo mode will activate.

With photo mode enabled, in-game action will freeze, allowing you to capture that perfect mid-combat shot or breathtaking vista. Ubisoft have also provided players with ample ways to take an already beautiful image even further, so let’s detail some of them here.

Options to move the camera, rotate, offset, tilt and orbit allow you to quickly and precisely set up that perfect shot just how you want it. Once you’ve set up that shot, it’s time to move into Edit Mode to further fine-tune options such as filter, color correction, depth of field, and more.

Editing your photo

Valhalla’s in-game photo editor allows you to tweak your image exactly to what you’re looking for. Want a highly contrasted grayscale portrait of Eivor in battle? This is where you take the shot to that next level.

Edit mode of Valhalla's photo mode, showing how different filters and options.Switch between different filters to set the perfect mood.

Fine-tuning your image is easy, with the ability to focus on a subject, adjust depth of field, or control the weather and bring in some fog for a perfectly moody shot.

Exposure, contrast, temperature, tint, saturation, noise, vignetting, bloom and fog are all the options available to edit your photo. Once you’ve set up your shot, you can preview and then take your image. On PC, you can preview your shot by pressing down the middle mouse button, or Triangle or Y on PlayStation/Xbox.

Grayscale photo of settlement in ValhallaFancy a broodier image? Try out a grayscale filter.

Accessing your shots

Once you’re happy, go ahead and press the spacebar, A or X, to take and save the shot. Once you’ve done this, you can view your photos either through the map, or externally through your hardware’s storage.

On PC, photos are saved under Documents/Assassin’s Creed Valhalla/Photos. On consoles, it’s slightly different.

  • For PlayStation, navigate to Settings/System Storage Management/Capture Gallery
  • On Xbox, press the Xbox button. Scroll to Capture & Share, then Recent Captures.
  • To view your images through the map, press M on PC, the view button on Xbox, or hold the central pad on PlayStation.
Screenshot showing the image located on the map.Check out your, and other players’ photos on the Valhalla map.

That’s it! You’re well on your way to becoming one of Valhalla’s best photographers.

Make sure to tweet us @Dexerto and share your perfect snaps. Enjoy Valhalla, and enjoy the fantastic photo mode feature.

Assassin's Creed

How to unlock Sepulcher fire axe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:27

by James Busby
Sepulcher axe assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world is absolutely brimming with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but one of the best weapons is the Sepulcher Axe. Here how you can add this axe to your ever-growing arsenal. 

Everyone knows that Vikings have an insatiable thirst for bloody battles and shiny loot, so it makes sense that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features plenty of powerful weapons. From deadly hunting bows to lightning-fast hand axes, there’s a weapon to sate every kind of playstyle. 

Just like previous Assassin Creed games, not all weapons are made equal. In fact, some are leagues better than others. However, there is one axe that towers above a lot of the game’s sharpened tools of destruction – the Sepulcher Flaming Axe.

This guide will show you how you can get your hands on this fiery weapon. 

How to find the Sepulcher Axe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In order to add the Sepulcher Flaming Axe to your collection, you’ll first need to reach Chapter three and do the Tilting the Balance quest line.

You will be tasked with finding the King Burgred hideout first and foremost, but there’s a very good reason to go searching chests in this area. 

Sepulchor axe location in Assassin's Creed
Ubisoft
Here’s where you can find the flaming Sepulcher axe in Valhalla.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to find the Sepulcher fire axe in-game. 

  1. Travel to Offchurch in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  2. Enter King Burgred’s hideout.
  3. Take down the guards with your weapons.
  4. Enter his highness’s quarters, and tie up the king.
  5. Open up the gold chest to his left and there you have it!
  6. Collect your new Sepulcher Axe and consider it job done.

The Sepulcher Axe allows you to ignite your weapon on fire after critical hits. The flames will envelop the axe for five seconds and has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

This effectively allows you to increase your DPS when equipped with another one-handed weapon. Consider using this red hot axe if you wish to unleash a fiery inferno upon your enemies, because they won’t stand a chance. 