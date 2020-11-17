How to unlock Wolf companion in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Eivor the Wolf-Kissed certainly lives up to their name in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, especially when you manage to get your hands on your very own canine companion.

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla allows you to ride through England with your trusty horse or wolf, Eivor can also add a loyal companion to their ranks. Not only does having a pet wolf look incredibly cool, it’s also extremely beneficial to your Viking adventure. This helpful companion can aid you in battle, hunt wild animals, and track down your enemies.

Being able to dish out more damage is always going to be beneficial, particularly when you’re trying to beat the game’s toughest foes. As a result, claiming this canine companion should be a top priority.

In order to help get your own wolf companion, we’ve put together the guide below.

How to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s wolf companion

While raiding and ransacking England with your Viking best buds is incredibly fun, there are times when you just want to hang out with those from the canine kind. Fortunately, you can add Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s wolf to your side by following a few simple steps.

Load up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Travel to Ravensthorpe (your settlement in England). Talk to Knud in the Longhouse. Accept A Little Problem Quest.

Once you have done the above, Knud will take you to an abandoned house and explain that the owner has recently died. However, the previous owner has left a wolf trapped inside a cage and it needs to be freed if it is to survive.

In order to find the key, simply use your Odin Sight and locate the boar that ate the key. Once you’ve slain the boar, head back over to the house and open the locked door. Make your way into the cellar and open the cage.

The wolf will run outside and head back into the wild. Meet the children outside the house and follow them back to Ravensthorpe. Upon running back, you’ll encounter an enemy wolf pack. Quickly slay them with the help of the recently released wolf and return to the settlement with your new canine companion.

Once the quest is complete, you’ll be given a new ability aptly named a Man’s Best friend. When used, Eivor will call out for her Wolf and sic them on an enemy. This ability is extremely useful when you need an extra hand killing a particularly tough foe.

