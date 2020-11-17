 How to unlock Wolf companion in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

How to unlock Wolf companion in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:17

by James Busby




Eivor the Wolf-Kissed certainly lives up to their name in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, especially when you manage to get your hands on your very own canine companion. 

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla allows you to ride through England with your trusty horse or wolf, Eivor can also add a loyal companion to their ranks. Not only does having a pet wolf look incredibly cool, it’s also extremely beneficial to your Viking adventure. This helpful companion can aid you in battle, hunt wild animals, and track down your enemies. 

Being able to dish out more damage is always going to be beneficial, particularly when you’re trying to beat the game’s toughest foes. As a result, claiming this canine companion should be a top priority.

In order to help get your own wolf companion, we’ve put together the guide below. 

How to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s wolf companion

Assassin's Creed Valhalla wolf

Unlike the wolf mount, this killer canine will aid you in combat.

While raiding and ransacking England with your Viking best buds is incredibly fun, there are times when you just want to hang out with those from the canine kind. Fortunately, you can add Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s wolf to your side by following a few simple steps. 

  1. Load up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  2. Travel to Ravensthorpe (your settlement in England).
  3. Talk to Knud in the Longhouse.
  4. Accept A Little Problem Quest.

Once you have done the above, Knud will take you to an abandoned house and explain that the owner has recently died. However, the previous owner has left a wolf trapped inside a cage and it needs to be freed if it is to survive. 

In order to find the key, simply use your Odin Sight and locate the boar that ate the key. Once you’ve slain the boar, head back over to the house and open the locked door. Make your way into the cellar and open the cage. 

AC Valhalla wolf

Make sure you choose a name befitting of your new fur-covered friend.

The wolf will run outside and head back into the wild. Meet the children outside the house and follow them back to Ravensthorpe. Upon running back, you’ll encounter an enemy wolf pack. Quickly slay them with the help of the recently released wolf and return to the settlement with your new canine companion.

Once the quest is complete, you’ll be given a new ability aptly named a Man’s Best friend. When used, Eivor will call out for her Wolf and sic them on an enemy. This ability is extremely useful when you need an extra hand killing a particularly tough foe. 

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto. 

Assassin's Creed

How to turn your raven into a pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:56 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:18

by Andrew Highton
synin as a pigeon in ac valhalla




Synin is a pretty cool pet to accompany Eivor on their travels. But haven’t you wondered what it would be like to be shadowed by a pigeon instead? Now you can, here is how to turn your trusty raven into a pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It’s not quite Odin’s raven, but Eivor’s is a necessity for the journey. Synin is excellent at scouting locations and covering the area you’re in from up high.

Not only that, but Synin can be customized to suit your preferences of how a Raven should look like. Perhaps like a pigeon? Because that is entirely possible. In the same way that the recent Assassin’s Creed games have featured flaming demon horses and unicorn-camels, Valhalla has a pigeon.

Here is how you can turn your raven into an amusing pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to turn Synin into a pigeon

synin in ac valhalla

Synin is a good friend to Eivor.

This isn’t one of those life-changing alterations that will make you a God at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it’s still pretty funny. The mere thought of an ultra-dominant Viking having a pigeon carry out their reconnaissance is a terrific visual.

In order to complete this transformation, you will need Amazon Prime Gaming.

  1. Link your Ubisoft Connect and Amazon Prime accounts
  2. Go to the Prime Gaming page
  3. Claim the Carolingian Dynasty Gear Pack to add it automatically to your game
  4. Load up your saved AC Valhalla game
  5. Head to the nearest horse stable
  6. Equip the pigeon skin

This fantastic costume is now yours to show off to your best Viking buddies.

How to make the most of Synin

senu in assassin's creed origins

Senu, from origins, was the original hovering hero.

Unlike in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla reduces the level of assistance that your furry, flying friend offers. There is no more tagging enemies and essentially plotting your path of destruction. You’ll have to be a bit more tactful with your approach.

That isn’t to say that Synin is completely devoid of use. We do actually have a full guide of how to master your Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: with tips & tricks.

For more news and guides on Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest information and help!