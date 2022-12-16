Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to play with free weekend

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has started a free weekend just in time for the Holidays. Here’s how you can get involved, as well as how long it will be free for.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes the popular series into 855 CE, otherwise known as the time of the Vikings. You play as Eivor, a young Viking intent on settling into England and getting revenge on those who killed their family.

Now, you too get to explore this famous time period without needing to spend a penny, even if it does only last one weekend, although your progress will save if you want to treat yourself for the holidays with the full game.

Article continues after ad

To help you get the most out of this free weekend, we’ve detailed the start and end date along with how you can grab the free game on your chosen console.

Ubisoft Play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free for a short time.

How to play the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free weekend

To play the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll want to head over to your preferred console and follow these steps:

Play the free weekend on PlayStation

Head to the Demo Page in the PlayStation Store. Click the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla icon. Select Full Game Trial. Download and play.

Play the free weekend on Xbox

Open the Xbox Store.

Click on the Subscription tile.

Open Xbox Live Gold and press See All.

Head to the Free Play Days section.

Click Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Install and play.

Play the free weekend on PC

Epic Games

Open Epic Games Launcher.

Click on the Store.

Search Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Open the game and click View Offers.

Press Get on the Free version of the game.

Steam

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Head to the Steam Store.

Search Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Head to the games page.

Click Play Game and a trial version will be installed.

The free weekend for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla begins on December 15 and ends on December 19.

This means players will have four days to enjoy Assassin’s Creed’s most recent title. After the time is up, progress will be saved but players will need to buy the game to continue in Eivor’s story.

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free weekend platforms

Thankfully, the free weekend for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on all platforms the original game is on. This includes Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, as well as PC through Epic Games, and Steam.

That’s all you need to know about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free weekend and how to get stuck into the world of the Vikings. While waiting for the game to load, take a look at some of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed games:

Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade | Assassin’s Creed Codename Red | Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe