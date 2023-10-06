Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve Left Behind Enigma

Enigmas are a fantastic collectible to hunt for in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, giving you some handy rewards. So, here’s how to solve the Left Behind Enigma.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage may not be the biggest game in its franchise, but there’s still so much you can explore through the streets of Baghdad. One such element is Enigmas, which in effect are little riddles you have to solve to get a reward.

Whether you’re looking to complete Mirage and get 100%, grab extra achievements, or just get some more loot, you’ll want to find all the game’s Enigmas. So, to help you out, here’s where to find the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to find the Left Behind Enigma in Assasin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re looking for the Left Behind enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, then you’ll find it just south of the Metal Factory, located in Hirbiyah.

Once you get to Hirbiyah and find the Metal Factory, we recommend using Enkidu to scout the area, which should in turn highlight the location of the Enigma.

Heading there is easy, but getting to the actual item can be a little tricky, so follow these steps:

Head to the back of the Factory.

Look for a small slope leading to a landing between two buildings.

Then, climb up the scaffolding and pull it down.

Behind the scaffolding will be an open window.

Head inside and grab the Enigma.

If you’re struggling to grab the item, use your eagle vision, which will reveal a more detailed location.

How to solve the Left Behind Enigma in Assasin’s Creed Mirage

The image can be a little hard to decipher, so you’ll want to head to the west of the map and into the Abandoned Village which is just south of Caravanserai.

Once there, head to the water in the southern part of the village and look for a part of the water that has a small pier, house, and some fish hanging outside. The reward for the Left Behind Enigma is just beside the fish and will be a Horned Lion Talisman.

So, there you have it, that’s how to solve the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While heading to the Abandoned Village take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

