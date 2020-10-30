 Apex Legends makes big changes to care package weapons in Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends makes big changes to care package weapons in Season 7

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:02

by Connor Bennett
R-99 being pointed to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’re making some pretty big changes in regards to the care package weapons in Apex Legends Season 7, as the R-99 is set to return to floor loot. 

With each new season, Respawn Entertainment brings plenty of changes to Apex Legends. New characters are introduced, existing ones are changed with buffs or nerfs, there’s usually a new weapon, skins, and sometimes items. 

In Season 7, Horizon is joining the Apex Games, and we’ve already had a whole host of legend changes confirmed too – as well as a handful of skins being revealed for a few different characters. 

On the new weapons front, though, confirmed details have been lacking. There have been rumors about new weapons, and even a new item type, but the biggest change looks to be coming to the care package weapons. 

Supply drop with weapons inside in Apex Legends
Certain weapons are kept inside supply drops in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 7 supply drop weapons

Care package weapons are rotated each season, meaning that some fan favorites become hard to find. This includes the R-99, which was regarded as one of the top weapons in Apex in the last few seasons. 

However, when it comes to Season 7, the powerful light ammo SMG is coming out of the care packages and returning to being floor loot – and potentially the Replicator through crafting too. 

This was confirmed by Apex Legends dev Chad Grenier in a pre Season 7 media briefing, who noted that the Prowler should be taking its place.

As for changes to the R-99, there’s no telling if it’ll be nerfed significantly in Season 7, or if it’ll return to its previous form where it was pretty strong anyway.

We’ll just have to wait until the patch notes are revealed when the new Season update releases on November 4 and bring Horizon, Olympus, and a whole host of new content with it as well.

New Apex Legends Season 7 skins revealed in gameplay trailer

Published: 30/Oct/2020 15:47 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 15:59

by David Purcell
Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed the first batch of Apex Legends Season 7 skins in an all new Ascension gameplay trailer, and they look insane. 

Horizon is the newest legend on the block, so of course she has been cruising around in the Trident in her original skin, but there was much more to see than just that. The likes of Pathfinder, Wraith, Wattson, Mirage and others featured – though not all were wearing new suits.

The trailer was revealed on October 30 by Respawn, showing off a number of new gameplay features – including how big the map will be (saving concerns of it being perhaps too small), and also showing off Horizon’s abilities once again.

Everybody is here for the skins, though, so let’s dive right into it.

Apex Legends Season 7 skins

Octane

Flying in the air, Octane looked very different.

Apex octane season 7 skin
Here’s the Octane skin style for Apex Legends Season 7.

Horizon

To close things out, we got a first look at Horizon’s new skin.

Horizon wraith
Horizon took down Wraith in the trailer, with a very flashy skin.

Wraith

The legend on the floor, at Horizon’s mercy, was obviously Wraith.

Apex Wraith skin
Here’s how Wraith will look in S7.

R-99 skin

It’s not all about the legends here, as a new R-99 weapon wrap was also revealed.

Apex Legends r99 skin
The R-99 will look a little different with the new Season 7 skin.

More to follow…

Apex Legends Season 7 gameplay trailer

If you would like to take a look through the trailer yourself and go skin watching, feel free. Here it is, embedded below.

The new Season 7 update will be rolling out on November 4 in Apex Legends.

Just like seasons gone by for this free-to-play battle royale game, the only thing all this new content will cost you is the time it takes to download. Stick with us @titanfallblog for more news, guides, and leaks for Apex Legends Season 7.