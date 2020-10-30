Apex Legends makes big changes to care package weapons in Season 7 - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’re making some pretty big changes in regards to the care package weapons in Apex Legends Season 7, as the R-99 is set to return to floor loot.

With each new season, Respawn Entertainment brings plenty of changes to Apex Legends. New characters are introduced, existing ones are changed with buffs or nerfs, there’s usually a new weapon, skins, and sometimes items.

In Season 7, Horizon is joining the Apex Games, and we’ve already had a whole host of legend changes confirmed too – as well as a handful of skins being revealed for a few different characters.

On the new weapons front, though, confirmed details have been lacking. There have been rumors about new weapons, and even a new item type, but the biggest change looks to be coming to the care package weapons.

Apex Legends Season 7 supply drop weapons

Care package weapons are rotated each season, meaning that some fan favorites become hard to find. This includes the R-99, which was regarded as one of the top weapons in Apex in the last few seasons.

Read More: Apex Legends dev reveals brutal finisher they scrapped from the game

However, when it comes to Season 7, the powerful light ammo SMG is coming out of the care packages and returning to being floor loot – and potentially the Replicator through crafting too.

This was confirmed by Apex Legends dev Chad Grenier in a pre Season 7 media briefing, who noted that the Prowler should be taking its place.

In #ApexLegends Season 7, R-99 returns to floor loot. Prowler takes its place in Care Packages. pic.twitter.com/5Djplh3JV1 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 30, 2020

As for changes to the R-99, there’s no telling if it’ll be nerfed significantly in Season 7, or if it’ll return to its previous form where it was pretty strong anyway.

Read More: All Trident vehicle locations on Apex Legends Olympus map

We’ll just have to wait until the patch notes are revealed when the new Season update releases on November 4 and bring Horizon, Olympus, and a whole host of new content with it as well.