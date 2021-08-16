When are private lobbies coming to Apex Legends?

Private lobbies in FPS games give players the chance to mess around with friends and practice unique strategies without consequences, but so far Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends is yet to add the feature.

Whether it’s skin ideas, buff concepts, or entirely new Legends, the Apex community is always asking for new additions to their favorite battle royale title.

However, the most requested feature from the community seems to be in every FPS apart from Apex, with this being private lobbies.

While this may seem like a relatively minor addition to some, custom matches would give players the chance to let loose and practice ability interactions ready for their competitive games.

The question is, when can we expect private lobbies to be added, and what custom features will they arrive with?

When are custom matches coming to Apex Legends?

Respawn hasn’t revealed a specific date for the release of private lobbies, but they have confirmed they are in development.

On top of this, back in July, game director on Apex Legends Chad Grenier even stated that the devs will have an idea of when the feature will be added to the game in the near future.

Still in development, no ETA yet but will have a better idea of which season soon. — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) July 13, 2021

While it’s possible players will still be waiting quite a few seasons for custom matches, it’s great to know that Respawn is aware that there’s a demand for the feature.

But how will these lobbies be implemented into the game, and will they have any extra features, or will they just be private lobbies in their simplest form?

What features will Apex Legends private lobbies have?

For now, it’s very hard to know what features the devs plan to add with private lobbies, and whether players should just expect standard matches or the ability to control every aspect of the game.

Although a welcome addition would be the ability to add AI enemies, this seems unlikely given the amount of work it would take.

It’s possible Respawn will include a feature that lets players control ability cooldowns and loot, but it depends on whether the devs want to give players this much freedom with using Legend abilities.

All we can do for now is wait for any fresh news on the feature, and hope private lobbies arrive sooner rather than later. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as any new information is released on custom matches.