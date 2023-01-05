Apex Legends dev gives cryptic hint on future changes after private match update

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

An Apex Legends dev has offered a bit of a cryptic tease for future updates following the announcement that private matches are being made available to all players.

Apex Legends is quickly approaching its fourth anniversary, but there are plenty of features that Respawn Entertainment have promised to add that haven’t made it into the game just yet.

That includes the likes of cross-progression between accounts on different platforms, which Respawn has offered a few updates on.

While that has yet to arrive, the devs have ticked one long-awaited feature off the wishlist by finally confirming that private matches will be available to all players – not just those competing in the ALGS. Though, it looks like the devs have a few more things up their sleeve.

Following the announcement about the Spellbound Collection Event on January 4, Respawn Josh Medina dropped a bit of a cryptic hint about more updates being in the pipeline.

“Shoutout my @mike_durn, @JustinMasse, @Hellhavens, and all the other awesome folks who contributed to make Private Matches for all a reality,” the senior producer on Apex Legends said.

“This is a good starter dish for 2023, excited for y’all to see what’s coming next.”

Some fans were quick to ask if Medina was teasing the likes of cross-progression and 120 FPS for consoles as future updates, but naturally, the Apex dev didn’t reply or offer any hints.

Respawn have said that the current season of Apex – Season 15 – will be the longest yet, but that Season 16 will ultimately be “worth the wait.” So, they’re clearly hyped about their plans. We’ll just have to wait and see if they deliver.