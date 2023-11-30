Apex Legends devs respond as players call to copy key Fortnite ranked feature

Respawn Entertainment have responded to calls from Apex Legends fans for them to copy Fortnite’s Cash Cups system in a bid to save competitive play.

While most Apex Legends players are happy enough to stick to casual multiplayer lobbies, there are plenty of others who want to challenge themselves against the best of the best. This means dropping into Ranked Leagues and trying to work your way up the leaderboards.

Ranked, has had its fair share of issues, though, much to the annoyance of players. They’ve had constant complaints about the distribution of Ranked points and levels, and there have been fears about dwindling interest in it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen recently suggested that Respawn should follow in Epic Games’ footsteps by adding Cash Cups to competitive and Ranked play, so players can make money for their efforts and help things “thrive” moving forward.

Apex Legends devs respond to calls to copy Fortnite Cash Cups

Plenty of fans have echoed Hal’s call over the last few weeks, and now they’ve gotten a response from Repsawn.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The question popped up during the devs’ AMA on the Competitive Apex subreddit, with fans referencing both Fortnite and Rocket League’s in-game tournaments as something to follow.

Article continues after ad

“The team is always looking for ways we can bring our players closer to competitive Apex, but we don’t have anything we can share today,” replied one of the Respawn devs. “What would you like to see from in game tournaments in Apex?”

Article continues after ad

Obviously, it wasn’t the answer that most fans had hoped for, but at least the devs have left the door open to something happening later down the line.

They’ve already confirmed a host of details about year four of the ALGS, so things are certainly moving forward on the competitive side of the battle royale.