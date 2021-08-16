Crypto heirloom concept for Apex Legends is an iconic Korean blade

A Crypto heirloom concept that equips the Surveillance Expert with a Korean Jingum blade has gone viral in the Apex Legends community.

While Apex Legends players are always looking to collect the latest skins and cosmetics, there’s nothing more sought after than the character heirlooms.

These incredibly rare items can only be obtained through collection events or at a 1 in 500 drop rate in packs. Although players are guaranteed an heirloom after 500 have been opened, this can take hundreds of hours of gameplay to achieve without spending money.

As a result of this, Respawn has to make sure these collectibles are detailed and match their respective character’s theme perfectly.

Advertisement

Well, instead of waiting for the devs to release their Crypto heirloom, Saad2_17 decided to make one themselves and its caught the attention of the Apex community.

Apex Legends concept gives Crypto a Korean blade heirloom

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing a Jingum blade heirloom for Crypto has garnered over 800 upvotes at the time of writing.

Saad2_17’s design is based around an iconic Korean blade, which is slightly different from a Katana. Rather than being thin and long, the Jingum is shorter and wider, making it the perfect melee weapon for the Apex Games.

Read More: Apex Legends leak reveals new Cryo Grenades in the works

As you can see, a lot of effort has been put into the neon green data-like details that cover the outside of the blade. This matches Crypto’s theme perfectly, and the data chip at the base of the Jingum is an amazing touch.

Advertisement

Although most fans would probably expect Crypto to receive a gadget rather than a deadly blade, the weapon is a perfect match for the Surveillance Expert.

As of yet, Respawn hasn’t revealed any details about their plans for Crypto’s heirloom, with Rampart looking like she’s going to be next on the list for a collection event.

For now, let’s hope the devs are taking note of all of these amazing concepts and hopefully, taking some inspiration from the designs and implementing them into their own work.