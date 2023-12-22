Apex Legends devs finally fix “annoying” ranked trials issue

Respawn have released an update to their hit game Apex Legends, changing the way that ranked trials work to make it easier for players to rank up – and they’re delighted.

Respawn released Apex Legends Season 19 with a whole host of balance changes like nerfs to the 30-30 Repeater and Hemlok. The developers also gave buffs to other weapons and legends, like a buff to the Bocek, but the biggest change – besides the arrival of the new Legend, Conduit – arrived in the form of an overhaul to ranked.

The requirements to reach higher ranks in Apex Legends were changed. Players no longer only needed LP to rank up, but also had to complete “Promotional Trials,” to rank up, like needing to win a game and also get 3 top 10 placements.

However, on December 20, Respawn announced that they had made changes to the Promotional Trials, and here is everything you need to know about them.

Respawn adjust Apex Legends Season 19 Ranked Trials

Promotional Trials previously involved a main condition, getting a win, and a secondary condition. Respawn has adjusted Apex Legends’ ranked game mode to make the secondary condition easier to achieve for reaching ranks Platinum and below. An example of this would be now only needing to get two top 10 placements instead of needing three top 10 placements to rank up.

Players responded with mixed feelings about the changes, with some liking it, and others thinking there were more urgent problems with the game.

Apex Legends content creator SoaR Dray thought the update was a step in the right direction for making ranked more accessible for solo players: “WWWW. great update to help solo q players. would love to see less of an entry cost for solo q players too,” they commented.

However other players felt that the change didn’t change their feelings towards Season 19.

“You should fix matchmaking, for me promo trials weren’t an issue,” another person complained. Another player agreed pointing out a need for hidden MMR. “Can we not have a hidden MMR..? I’d like to play with people who are actually my level. I get rookies and bronze teammates in diamond/master ranks.. and they’re LOST LOST,” they said.

This update comes after news that shocked the Apex Legends community after a suspected Discord for cheaters was exposed.