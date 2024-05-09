GamingApex Legends

Apex Legends players worried teamers are ruining Solo mode

Declan Mclaughlin
Apex Legends SadRespawn Entertainment

Respawn added the much-requested Solo mode for a limited time at the start of Apex Legends Season 21, and some players are already ruining the fun.

Solo mode in Apex Legends has been a hit to kick off the new season as players can hop in for a new refreshing experience after queueing the default mode, or test their skills in one-on-one combat. We at Dexerto have even advocated for it to become a permanent game mode.

The Apex community has been calling for a Solo version of the battle royale for a while, as most games in the genre have a mode where players drop in without a team.

However, some players are trying to abuse the mode and earn easy wins by teaming up with opponents. Multiple players have reported reaching later parts of the game and dealing with one or two teams of players in the Solo mode.

“Was in a game yesterday and scanned a survey beacon, almost everyone in the area was paired up and no gunshots going off. This is wild,” one Reddit post about teaming in Solo mode said.

On X/ Twitter, some players also reported dealing with players teaming up in Solo mode lobbies.

an image of Alter in Apex Legends Season 21 patch notesRespawn Entertainment

“Respawn needs to create an anti-teaming system and then make it permanent,” FURIA content creator pOkiz said about the mode.

The last time Apex Legends had a Solo mode was in 2019 with the Iron Crown Collection Event. In 2023, Respawn said it didn’t have plans to re-introduce the mode, despite calls to bring it back, stressing that Apex was a team game.

The mode is only back for a limited time, about half of Season 21, with Duos coming to replace it. But based on reports from those competing in the mode, Respawn may have been right with its assessment that Apex is a team game as players want to team up even in Solo matches.

About The Author

Declan Mclaughlin

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or trying to do investigations himself. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University. You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

keep reading
an image of Solo gameplay in Apex Legends Season 21
Apex Legends
Respawn – please make Solo mode permanent in Apex Legends
Sourav Banik
Apex Legends Broken Moon new look
Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 21 makes underwhelming map worth playing
Shane Black
an image of Alter's ultimate in Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends player relieved Alter isn’t OP on release
Declan Mclaughlin
Apex Legends characters standing near Buster Sword in the ground
Apex Legends
Apex Legends players praise Season 21 solos as the most fun they’ve had
Shay Robson

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.