How Private Matches work in Apex Legends: Create custom tournament & invite friends

Respawn Entertainment is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends as part of the Spellbound Collection Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode.

Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event comes chock-full of new content. The update makes quality-of-life changes, introduces new cosmetic items, balances weapons, and addresses bugs.

At the top of many players’ wish lists has been a way to host games or tournaments with friends, and their wish finally came true. Alongside everything else coming in the Spellbound Collection Event, the update finally allows players to host private matches.

Let’s jump right into the few simple steps required to host a private match in Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends players can now host their own tournaments.

How to create a private match in Apex Legends

Here are the steps required to host a private match.

Click on the mode selection button Under the Private Match tab, select create match Create a tournament code Wait for players to join using the custom code Edit teams

Players can create private tournament matches with up to 60 players and five observers. In the patch notes, the developers noted that no progression or XP could be earned through tournament matches, and cross-play is required to participate.

The developers plan on revealing more information about private matches with a FAQ closer to the next patch. We will provide an update on the game modes, maps, and tools hosts will have at their disposal when we learn more details about private matches.

The Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event is scheduled to begin on January 10.