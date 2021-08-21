Viral Crypto rework idea has Apex Legends fans demanding Respawn take notice

A viral Crypto rework idea has got Apex Legends fans salivating as it could be exactly what the surveillance expert needs, and some want Respawn to take notice.

When Crypto was introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 3, many fans assumed that he would immediately take over the meta and become the new top-tier legend that everyone plays.

That, however, wasn’t the case. The legend has his fans but he’s slipped down the popularity and usage charts in the last few seasons.

As a result, fans have demanded that Respawn get to work on a pretty significant buff, pitching plenty of ideas of their own in the meantime. Yet, it’s the newest idea that has players excited and hoping that Respawn implement it.

The incredibly detailed pitch comes from Redditor idiroon who suggests that Crypto’s trusty drone could have auto-use modes that could be set. These would allow players to send his drone up and have it follow instead of just hovering.

Additionally, they also suggest that when manually using the drone, Crypto should be able to go off the grid. This would mean that the surveillance expert doesn’t appear on different scans when operating the drone.

That might inspire thoughts of Call of Duty’s Ghost perk, which does seem pretty perfect for a character whose lore is based on being a hacker and working in the shadows.

It didn’t take long for some fans to suggest that this is the sort of change that Respawn should be making to Crypto. “This is literally perfect, the automodes offer different ways to use your drone while not giving it any extra power,” said one player. “Respawn, I think you have a position open for lead balance designer if I’m not mistaken…?” added another.

Of course, Respawn have stated previously that they can’t out and outtake fan ideas for content as it could land them in hot water for a number of different reasons.

Regardless, fans will tell you Crypto desperately needs a big rework and this fits the bill.