TimTheTatman roasts haters claiming NICKMERCS is “falling off” for switching to Apex Legends

YouTube Gaming star TimTheTatman roasted haters that claim fellow streamer NICKMERCS is falling off for switching over to Apex Legends.

NICKMERCS was one of the biggest streamers in Fortnite and Warzone but over the past few months, he has found a new home and love in Apex Legends.

Despite getting fewer viewers per stream, he explained he’d rather enjoy himself than hate the game he is playing.

Even though some people don’t agree with his decision, TimTheTatman clapped back at the haters that said NICKMERCS “fell off.”

🔥 @timthetatman speaking facts about people saying @NICKMERCS is "falling off" by playing Apex over Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Yj4lLFCgjv — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) November 29, 2021

TimTheTatman defends NICKMERCS’ switch to Apex Legends

While Tim was live, a viewer asked him why streamers like NICKMERCS moved away from games that made them big and he had the perfect response.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends TikToker reveals 3 spots on Storm Point for easy kills

“You have to do what you have to do for you. It doesn’t matter about the other people. If it’s better for you to play a certain game and you’re happier, play that game,” he said.

The YouTube star thinks it’s important to put yourself first when it comes to streaming. He claimed that you need to be happy with what you’re doing and not let the viewers control that.

He went on to defend NICKMERCS from all the trolls that claim he’s “falling off” because he gets fewer viewers on Apex Legends than on Warzone.

Advertisement

Tim said, “If falling off is being a multi-millionaire with 20,000 viewers playing what he wants to play, I think those same people would sign that same contract.” In October, Nick signed a monumental deal with Twitch to remain exclusively on the platform.

However, he has stated multiple times that money isn’t what drives him, but instead giving back to his MFAM community and enjoying his time while streaming.