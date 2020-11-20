Respawn willing to keep the Devotion’s recoil bug in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Some glitches just aren’t worth completely fixing. A fair few Apex Legends players are familiar with the Devotion recoil bug that distorts their POV by now, and Respawn is too – but a true fix for it might not be on the way.

For those unfamiliar with it, there’s a small glitch with the Devotion that basically gives it back-breaking recoil. If you tap fire with it, the machine gun’s kick back will eventually make the camera circle around in the worst possible way.

While it’s only a visual bug and shouldn’t completely ruin your game, it’s one of those glitches that would seem ridiculous enough to merit a speedy fix from the developers.

However, a Respawn Designer who goes by ‘AmusedApricot’ chimed into the discussion and gave a little backstory on why this particular bug doesn’t really need anymore attention than it already received.

“Haha yeaaaa. The Devotion has really high recoil on the first couple shots,” they said. “So if you tap fire, it does that. We’ve known about this for a bit but there’s not really a great fix that doesn’t remove some of the important feel bits of the Devotion, so it’s been ‘won’t fixed unless it becomes a problem.”

According to AmusedApricot, the gun’s high recoil in the first few shots really contributes to the powerhouse identity of the Devotion, and it doesn’t sound like the developers were looking to tweak the weapon in that regard.

Other solutions that Respawn found aren’t really rubbing the devs in the right way, so for the time being it sounds like the Devotion is going to stay bugged.

While the Respawn dev admittedly didn’t see the whole clip on the first go-around, there isn’t really a problem with keeping the bug in the game.

If you come across the glitch on accident, don’t panic. Just stop spamming tap fire for a bit, move the camera around, and all should be fine from there.

For now, don’t expect Respawn to commit anymore meaningful time in solving the bug – so if you know about it, just consider it an easter egg from now on.