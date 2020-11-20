 Respawn willing to keep the Devotion’s recoil bug in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Respawn willing to keep the Devotion’s recoil bug in Apex Legends

Published: 20/Nov/2020 1:54

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Some glitches just aren’t worth completely fixing. A fair few Apex Legends players are familiar with the Devotion recoil bug that distorts their POV by now, and Respawn is too – but a true fix for it might not be on the way.

For those unfamiliar with it, there’s a small glitch with the Devotion that basically gives it back-breaking recoil. If you tap fire with it, the machine gun’s kick back will eventually make the camera circle around in the worst possible way.

While it’s only a visual bug and shouldn’t completely ruin your game, it’s one of those glitches that would seem ridiculous enough to merit a speedy fix from the developers.

However, a Respawn Designer who goes by ‘AmusedApricot’ chimed into the discussion and gave a little backstory on why this particular bug doesn’t really need anymore attention than it already received.

The Devotion’s recoil may remained bug, and that’s OK, according to Respawn.

“Haha yeaaaa. The Devotion has really high recoil on the first couple shots,” they said. “So if you tap fire, it does that. We’ve known about this for a bit but there’s not really a great fix that doesn’t remove some of the important feel bits of the Devotion, so it’s been ‘won’t fixed unless it becomes a problem.”

According to AmusedApricot, the gun’s high recoil in the first few shots really contributes to the powerhouse identity of the Devotion, and it doesn’t sound like the developers were looking to tweak the weapon in that regard.

Other solutions that Respawn found aren’t really rubbing the devs in the right way, so for the time being it sounds like the Devotion is going to stay bugged.

Ummmmmm so that’s a thing apparently from apexlegends

While the Respawn dev admittedly didn’t see the whole clip on the first go-around, there isn’t really a problem with keeping the bug in the game.

If you come across the glitch on accident, don’t panic. Just stop spamming tap fire for a bit, move the camera around, and all should be fine from there.

For now, don’t expect Respawn to commit anymore meaningful time in solving the bug – so if you know about it, just consider it an easter egg from now on.

Apex Legends devs respond to broken Gibraltar hit reg bug

Published: 19/Nov/2020 13:33

by David Purcell
Respawn Entertainment are looking into yet another hit reg problem in Apex Legends where Gibraltar’s passive ability, Gun Shield, is actually stopping the legend from hitting his own shots on enemies in certain scenarios.

The game’s developers are always sieving through feedback from players, and on November 18 one member of the community highlighted an alarming issue with Gibraltar’s passive.

As many will know, Gibby is one of the strongest Legends in the game and features in the highest spots of many tier lists, though this new-found problem might explain why some of your bullets haven’t been as effective as they could have been.

Gibraltar standing over enemy in Apex Legends
Gibraltar mains won’t be happy to hear his passive has a problem.

Apex Legends devs respond to Gibraltar Gun Shield bug

Reddit user gtnpr found the bug, and commented: “No regs occur when I release ADS at the same time as shooting while using the gun shield.”

It didn’t take the dev team long to stumble upon it, either. One of them replied to the post looking for more in the way of specific details to help them find a solution.

They said: “Just curious, but if you have a friend also in the game, do they see you shoot a bullet? Does the bullet still hit for them? Info on what another player sees would be super helpful!”

No regs occur when I release ADS at the same time as shooting while using the gun shield. from apexlegends

The developer confirmed they were looking into it, but “can’t [reproduce] it. Believe it or not almost all bugs like that you can’t easily reproduce, so more information is needed.”

However, other players confirmed they too had experienced the issue, and it could be an explanation for some of the continued hit reg issues players are experiencing.

The problem has not yet been added to the Trello board of investigated issues in Apex Legends, though based on these comments the team is on the job. Hopefully, it won’t be long before Gibby mains aren’t running into this — while still rare — frustrating issue in-game.