Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs already testing more Octane changes after Season 7 buffs

Published: 19/Nov/2020 3:38 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 3:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Octane running in Apex Legends Kings Canyon.
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Octane

Respawn is already planning to ship more changes for speedster Octane in the next Apex Legends update, game designer Daniel Klein has revealed, despite the fact he just got hefty Season 7 healing buffs to “help him win more.”

Apex Legends’ fast-talking, fast-moving Adrenaline Junkie has long been one of the game’s most popular characters, but his win rate often lands a lot lower than his play rate.

This issue came to a head in Season 6, when Octane dipped to one of the lowest victory margins in Apex Legends. Respawn hustled to ship a “small buff” for the Legend in Season 7’s update, in the hopes they could stabilize his success. The Nov. 4 buff, shipped in the ‘Ascension’ patch, only targeted his “Swift Mend” passive. His healing doubled, up to 1.0 per second.

The buff had the desired effect; Octane was springboarded back into the mix in Season 7. Only, whatever changes Respawn made to the speedster seems to have broken his Jump Pad ultimate. The bug has created an “unintentional nerf.”

Octane finally got his Apex Legends buffs, but they’ve “broken” his ultimate at the same time.

Octane buffs break Jump Pad ultimate

While Respawn didn’t notice the unintended change, multiple reports from concerned Apex Legends players have now tipped them off. Klein replied to one such report, confirming more Octane changes are being tested.

“Our plan is to give you [Octane players] access to that higher arc [on the Jump Pad] by default, and let you opt into the lower arc… but maybe make it longer, to be decided with playtesting,” the Apex Legends dev revealed.

“Using the jump pad normally will now [once the next patch goes live] always give you the higher, super jump arc. Crouch walking or sliding into the jump pad will give you an arc at the old normal height [pre-Season 7], potentially with a longer horizontal travel distance.”

Klein also added this Jump Pad rework wouldn’t be on its way just yet, with more testing still required. He said, “Don’t expect it to come any time this patch. Hoping to target next patch (January). No guarantees though!”

Apex’s adrenaline-fueled speedster will find himself in January’s patch notes.

Respawn may also nerf Octane’s Swift Mend

The new Jump Pad rework isn’t the only plan Respawn has in their pocket for the speedster either, however. Klein has admitted the healing buff has handed Octane a huge surge in win rate, and fired him straight into ‘busted’ territory.

“Let me tell you, you may unironically be right,” Klein said, replying to a Apex Legends fan sarcastically joking that Octane needs a nerf. “The passive buff looks to be HUGE in data; to the point where I’m like, ‘Oh no, what did I do?’”

Klein has yet to confirm if Octane’s Swift Mend will be tweaked again in January, however. On that front, Apex players will simply have to wait and see.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Nov 18 update fixes Rampart exploit & more: patch notes

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:56 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 21:12

by Alan Bernal
apex legends rampart turret exploit patch
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn have launched a new update in Apex Legends that will patch out an exploit with Rampart’s turret as well as fixing some audio issues, reformatting Weekly Challenges, and more.

The Apex community has been very active with their feedback at the start of Season 7, and while there’s been a ton of content for players to sift through, problems with the Battle Pass or Rampart’s ultimate, Sheila, have been causes for concern among some.

The developers have been paying close attention, leading to the November 18 update which is going to take out the amusing but deadly Rampart exploit while giving people a helping hand at the revised Battle Pass progression system.

This means that Respawn are dousing fires inside and out of the Apex Arena this time around, with updates that should improve the player experience as well as the state of the game.

Apex Legends November 18 patch notes

  • Weekly Challenges have been adjusted back to Season 6 formating
  • 10 Battle Pass levels will be rewarded to all who log in
  • Rampart’s turret on Crypto’s drone
  • Audio adjustments
  • Misc fixes

Rampart Sheila exploit grounded

sheila turret rampart exploit crypto drone apex legends patch
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart’s turret will be grounded after the Nov 18 patch in Apex Legends.

Thanks to an exploit, players had been hooking up Rampart’s Emplaced Minigun ‘Sheila’ to Crypto’s Drone. Since the game identified the hovering bot as a valid base for the Ultimate, we’ve seen people use this to wreak havoc by flying the turret around the map.

While it wasn’t really practical to set up the flying turret in the middle of a fight, it still provided some of the wildest clips to come out of the Arena. However, that won’t be possible any longer now that Respawn have sent out a fix that will keep the minigun grounded to the Apex battlefield like it was meant to be.

It’ll be interesting to see if the patchwork holds since people have been trying to get creative with how they can use the ability.

Battle Pass difficulty reverted

cypto apex legends season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn have toned down how long it’ll take to level up the Season 7 Battle Pass.

A few weeks after the Season 7: Ascension Battle Pass was launched, people were noticing just how long it took to simply move up a single tier. This quickly snowballed enough to get Respawn’s attention. While the controversial star system will remain intact for the season, the ability to level it up should mirror that of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

The Apex devs implemented the fix to Daily challenges last week, but today we saw Weekly challenges get the revised changes. As promised, Respawn are also giving all players who log in 10 free Battle Pass levels in light of the issues.