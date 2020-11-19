Respawn is already planning to ship more changes for speedster Octane in the next Apex Legends update, game designer Daniel Klein has revealed, despite the fact he just got hefty Season 7 healing buffs to “help him win more.”

Apex Legends’ fast-talking, fast-moving Adrenaline Junkie has long been one of the game’s most popular characters, but his win rate often lands a lot lower than his play rate.

This issue came to a head in Season 6, when Octane dipped to one of the lowest victory margins in Apex Legends. Respawn hustled to ship a “small buff” for the Legend in Season 7’s update, in the hopes they could stabilize his success. The Nov. 4 buff, shipped in the ‘Ascension’ patch, only targeted his “Swift Mend” passive. His healing doubled, up to 1.0 per second.

The buff had the desired effect; Octane was springboarded back into the mix in Season 7. Only, whatever changes Respawn made to the speedster seems to have broken his Jump Pad ultimate. The bug has created an “unintentional nerf.”

Octane buffs break Jump Pad ultimate

While Respawn didn’t notice the unintended change, multiple reports from concerned Apex Legends players have now tipped them off. Klein replied to one such report, confirming more Octane changes are being tested.

“Our plan is to give you [Octane players] access to that higher arc [on the Jump Pad] by default, and let you opt into the lower arc… but maybe make it longer, to be decided with playtesting,” the Apex Legends dev revealed.

“Using the jump pad normally will now [once the next patch goes live] always give you the higher, super jump arc. Crouch walking or sliding into the jump pad will give you an arc at the old normal height [pre-Season 7], potentially with a longer horizontal travel distance.”

Klein also added this Jump Pad rework wouldn’t be on its way just yet, with more testing still required. He said, “Don’t expect it to come any time this patch. Hoping to target next patch (January). No guarantees though!”

Respawn may also nerf Octane’s Swift Mend

The new Jump Pad rework isn’t the only plan Respawn has in their pocket for the speedster either, however. Klein has admitted the healing buff has handed Octane a huge surge in win rate, and fired him straight into ‘busted’ territory.

“Let me tell you, you may unironically be right,” Klein said, replying to a Apex Legends fan sarcastically joking that Octane needs a nerf. “The passive buff looks to be HUGE in data; to the point where I’m like, ‘Oh no, what did I do?’”

Klein has yet to confirm if Octane’s Swift Mend will be tweaked again in January, however. On that front, Apex players will simply have to wait and see.