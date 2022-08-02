Respawn responds to calls to make Control permanent in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ Control game mode is a beloved LTM, and after its appearance during Season 13 many called for it to be made permanent. Respawn isn’t budging though, and has no plans to make it such.

When Control launched in Apex Legends back at the start of 2022 as part of Season 12: Defiance, the 9v9 game mode quickly became a fan favorite.

While Arenas offered a different experience from the traditional battle royale, the 18-man capture-the-point style mode took everyone by surprise with a much more interactive experience with constant respawns.

However, despite its popularity, Respawn have only ever brought it back for a couple of weeks at a time during events as a limited-time mode (LTM).

Apex Legends players have long called for Control to be made permanent in the game as an alternative to the regular battle royale, which can be too much, or Arenas, which can have a lot of downtime.

Those calls aren’t going to be heeded any time soon by Respawn though. They said as much during the Season 14 launch press event late in July.

The developers have no intentions of making Control a permanent fixture in Apex Legends, instead keeping it as a rotating game mode to pull players in based on its rarity.

Respawn Entertainment Control won’t be a permanent fixture in Apex Legends soon — but never say never.

If it was made active around the clock, Control might die out – just like Arenas has slowly done within Apex Legends. The fact it rotates in and out means once it’s added back, players flock to the queue in droves with games constantly popping.

Don’t take that as a definite answer though. If Control is proven to be popular time and time again during events, Respawn might revisit the topic and make it a permanent game mode. Just right now, there are no plans to do so.

The Control news comes in the wake of Apex Legends Season 14, which is due to release on August 9, 2022. With the update comes new Legend Vantage and plenty of weapon changes. Catch up on everything you need to know about the new release right here.