Control Mode returning to Apex Legends with lots of changes and fixes

Respawn has announced that Season 12’s LTM, Control, is coming back to Apex Legends during the new Awakening Collection event with some new features to liven things up.

Apex Legends Season 13 is getting its newest Collection event starting on June 21, and it’s bringing more than just cosmetics this time around.

The biggest highlights of the patch notes are Lifeline getting a massive buff and two popular weapons moving into the Replicator.

Now, Respawn has also announced Control will be coming back during the Awakening Collection Event and will feature some improvements following its debut in Season 12.

Apex Legends Control LTM returns

It’s coming back, but it won’t be exactly how fans remember it. The biggest change to Control comes in the form of the new map that has been added to the rotation alongside Olympus and Storm Point.

World’s Edge is making its debut in Control, with players capturing points around the Lava Siphon POI.

Though Respawn only gave a glimpse of the new map in this trailer, it seems players can expect two control points to be located inside both of the far stations at Lava Siphon, with the third location being on the left hub that overlooks the middle station.

It’s certainly been a while since Control has been playable in Apex Legends, as the LTM has been absent since Season 13 began in May.

Additionally, there will be a few new changes made to Control for this new event:

Introduce Ad Drones to Control for flavor & storytelling purposes, but yes, you can also shoot them.

Matchmaking improvement – Fill slots of missing players at the start of Control with new players to prevent imbalanced matches.

Added tabs to the About screen – seen in Lobby and accessible in Control matches. One of the new tabs has a breakdown of Ratings values. The other has a breakdown of how the spawn system works.



Those are certainly welcome changes to Control, with the Matchmaking Improvements, in particular, being a very nice addition.

Players can look forward to this new and improved Control Mode as well as the new World’s Edge map when the Awakening Collection Event launches on June 21.