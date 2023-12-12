Apex Legends players claim it deserves the hate as they compare it to Warzone

Apex Legends players are fed up with the current state of the game and claim it deserves all the hate the battle royale is receiving.

It’s been four years since Respawn Entertainment shadow-dropped Apex Legends, its Titanfall-inspired free-to-play battle royale. Nineteen seasons of content have launched since the game arrived, introducing new playable characters, maps, weapons, and modes.

The latest season saw a massive crossover between Post Malone and Apex, and fans loved the new LTM it introduced. The future surely holds more promise, such as the unexpected Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the horizon.

However, after the culmination of the Post Malone event, fans are livid with the state of the game.

Apex Legends players rip the state of the game

Soon after the conclusion of the Post Malone event, Respawn introduced the Uprising Collection event with a new suite of collectibles and a new LTM. Fans have since labeled the LTM as the “worst ever” for poor balancing issues.

Fan ire has filled the game’s Reddit threads with numerous posts targeting issues like matchmaking, audio, skin pricing, and ranked play. Reddit user FloorAgile3458 perfectly summed up the experience in a scathing post where they started with a comparison to Warzone, another title that’s had its fair share of issues.

“I don’t think the game has ever been in such a mismanaged state before (mismanaged doesn’t mean poor, it has definitely been substantially worse),” they stated. “Respawn can’t just do the exact same BS they’ve been doing the past 4 years and hope to get the same response, which wasn’t even that good in the first place.”

Recently, Apex Legends’ player count has taken a noticeable hit, and the comments reiterated this sentiment. One user replied, “First time seeing such a steep drop off in player numbers,” to which others replied the arrival of The Finals must’ve had an impact.

Others reflected on matchmaking, which has been a topic of ire in games across the industry, most notably Modern Warfare 3. “I agree that matchmaking is an utter joke. I’ve decided to just move on after 3 years,” a Reddit user commented.

Many of these issues have been consistent complaints for quite some time, and time will tell if Respawn will address any of them.