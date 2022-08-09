NICKMERCS explains why Valkyrie is still meta despite big nerf in Apex Legends

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes Valkyrie will still be meta in Apex Legends Season 14 despite being hit with a pretty signifcant nerf.

Over the last couple of months, no Legend has caused more headaches for Apex Legends fans than Valkyrie. The Winged Avenger has skyrocketed to the top of the pick rate charts and become a must-use in every format of the battle royale.

That dominance has led to plenty of calls from the community for her to be nerfed, especially when it comes to her Skyward Dive Ultimate – seeing as players can use it to get a free rotation during matches.

With Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, players who have called for a nerf have finally gotten their wish, but NICKMERCS believes she’ll still be viable.

NICKMERCS weighs in on Apex Legends Season 14 patch notes

As the patch notes for the new Apex Legends season were revealed by Respawn, Nick gave them a thorough once over before giving his thoughts on the long-awaited changes to Valkyrie specifcially.

“This is a much more chill nerf than I thought,” the FaZe Clan star said after going over the patch notes. “I thought it was going to be worse. She has still got beacon, which is f**king huge. That makes her still playable.

“Listen, it is what it is, that makes her still playable. The fact that she has beacon, you don’t need another beacon character, you’re chilling. Her Ult did get nerfed, her Q got nerfed, and the jets got nerfed the most it seems like,” he added.

Some of his viewers quickly suggested that the changes were a “RIP” moment for Valkyrie, and that Seer could be more viable as the beacon-specific part of a trio.

As Season 14 unfolds, we’ll see just how big of an impact the nerf has on her pick rate, and whether or not Valk remains viable. Though, we suspect you’ll still be seeing a lot of her.