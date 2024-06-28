ImperialHal claims Bloodhound is still meta in Apex Legends despite nerfs

Apex Legends star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen is unsure that the new Bloodhound nerf will see them fall out of the meta, even though some players are worried that Respawn has killed the character.

Over the last few years, Respawn has had a few challenges when it comes to balancing the scan legends in Apex Legends. Seer was, at one point, far too overpowered but subsequent nerfs saw him fall out of the meta conversation altogether.

As an original part of the Legend roster, Bloodhound has undergone a fair few changes themselves, but the most recent set has seen the Apex Games’ favorite hunter nerfed in a big way.

Some players are concerned that the changes to Bloodhound’s ultimate and upgrades have killed the legend, but Falcons Esports star ImperialHal doesn’t agree with that assessment just yet.

“Bloodhound might still be meta, but it’s hard to say to be honest,” the two-time ALGS MVP said after the Double Take Collection Event patch notes dropped. “I really think this is the same case scenario where Seer got his Ult nerfed really hard and they buffed the Q (tactical) basically.

“I just feel like you have to play Bloodhound differently now compared to how it used to be. Like you have to hard play off the scans and s*it.”

Even though Bloodhound has been Hal’s main legend for a while, he has been experimenting with Seer since the nerf too. However, he isn’t a massive fan of him, calling the character “slow” after a few games.

Hal had previously said that he believed Seer would be a key part in the upcoming meta, partnering with Bangalore for most times.

He’s also flirted with the idea of running Catalyst in games too, so we’ll just have to wait and see where he eventually lands.