NICKMERCS elated after ALGS shoutout during Finals watch party

Terry Oh . 1 hour ago

Popular streamer and content creator Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff cheered on stream amid his own watch party after receiving a shoutout during the ALGS finals.

Though relatively new to the scene, NICKMERCS has been putting in work for Apex Legends. He climbed to predator, joined a professional team for the ALGS, hosted a very successful watch party, and continues to create steady content for the game.

During his recent watch party of the ALGS Finals, Nick was called out by the on-air talent in front of thousands in attendance and many more watching online. Jokingly offended at the mention of his age on ALGS Finals broadcast at first, he questioned “what the f**k man” before showing his appreciation.

His defensive façade quickly melted away shortly after castor Jon ‘Fallout’ Kefaloukos gave him a shoutout of genuine appreciation.

“Shoutout to NICKMERCS, everyone at home that’s watch partying right now. Shiv, and everyone else, we love you guys.”

NICKMERCS dropped his guard, and his previously defensive posture turned into pure elation.

“Let’s go!” he yelled.

Whether it’s community backlash or adjusting to the culture, streamers often go through some form of resistance when converting to different titles — this rings especially true for more popular streamers with a preexisting fandom.

For NICKMERCS’s case, he definitely joined Apex Legends a little late. Many of his roots stem from CoD and Fortnite — two of Apex Legends’ direct competitors. Though even with this in mind, NICKMERCS committed to grinding Apex Legends and has been welcomed with open arms as a result.

The livestream watch party was almost a celebration of his hard work, peaking at around 50,000 viewers.

The shoutout on the ALGS Finals broadcast acknowledged the streamer’s grind — symbolizing his acceptance into the game’s community.