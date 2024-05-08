Alter can now “kidnap” enemies in Apex Legends Season 21

Thanks to the ability of the new Legend, Alter, you can “kidnap” enemies in Apex Legends and it’s absolutely cruel.

Alter is the main highlight of Apex Legends Season 21 as this Legend can create one-way portals to pass through surfaces like walls and ground. Alter’s tactical ability, Void Passage, is the talk of the town.

It’s been only a day since the latest Apex Legends season dropped and players have already started utilizing Void Passage in creative ways to catch enemies off guard and ‘kidnap’ them, and players are loving it.

One Apex Legends player posted a clip from their Solo mode gameplay on Reddit, where they noticed two players fighting on higher ground, and used Void Passage to bring one of them down to secure an easy kill.

The community immediately started thinking of how they could use the same tactical ability in different scenarios. Some players thought it’d be “so much fun sneaking around in trios and separating the third.”

Others feel this will be “such a viable strategy” when multiple teams are scattered in buildings with many floors, waiting for the ring to close during late games in Ranked.

However, some players think Alter has “ruined” the whole skirmisher class as professional Apex teams will find “different ways to use her abilities in ALGS.” “Teams camping with Controller Legends are so screwed LMAO,” they said.

Alter’s ability had left many assuming it would be “nerfed with the split update.” Only time will tell how Respawn decides to balance Alter, and if it’s needed in the first place.

Apex Legends Season 21 is out and going by the reactions and comments, players will keep on experimenting with Alter’s abilities to clutch duels and ultimately, their match.