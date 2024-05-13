ImperialHal parts ways with TSM’s Apex Legends team after five-year stint

TSM and Phillip ‘ImperialHal‘ Dosen announced that the veteran has parted ways with the Apex Legends team.

TSM posted a 10-minute video with ImperialHal explaining the decision and his journey with the North American esports organization on May 13. The player posted a statement on his social media, saying he is moving “Onto a New Chapter” and will be “teaming” with DarkZero’s Rhys ‘Zer0’ Perry and Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose going forward.

ImperialHal did not say whether he would be joining DarkZero and the organization has not confirmed if the veteran has been signed as a team member. Apex Legends esports is also in the middle of a major roster shuffling period, so this team could sign under a different organization altogether.

In the announcement video, the player says the decision had nothing to do with money, his contract, or TSM management.

“It felt like a change needed,” ImperialHal explained.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after TSM’s disappointing performance at the 2024 ALGS Split 1 Playoffs where ImperialHal and the team placed 17th. The team entered the event as favorites, thanks to its fantastic Pro League qualifying performance and dominant 2023 run.

The 2023 ALGS Championship winner joined TSM at the start of his career in Apex Legends in 2019 and has built up the organization’s presence in the competitive title. With TSM, ImperialHal brought home four major tournament wins: the ALGS 2023 Championship, the ALGS 2023 Split 1 Playoffs, the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational, and the EXP Invitational.

“I want to thank TSM and everyone that has played alongside me for believing in me, I will remember these last 5 years forever,” he wrote on social media.

Fans of ImperialHal will get to see the player compete without the TSM logo on his jersey in Split 2 of the North American ALGS Pro League, which starts on June 1.