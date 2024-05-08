Apex Legends praise Season 21 solos as the most fun they’ve had

Apex Legends players are praising the devs over the solo mode introduced to the battle royale in Season 21.

Apex Legends Season 21 launched on May 7. Kicking off a new season, the update brought brand new Legend ‘Alter’ to the popular battle royale.

Another highlight of the update was the introduction of a solo mode, which has been heavily praised by players. In a Reddit thread on May 8, some went as far as to say they’ve had the most fun they’ve had since the game was released.

“Solos is the most fun I’ve had in Apex since launch,” the player claimed, however, they wished it didn’t replace duos. “I wish this did not replace Duo’s since that’s what I and my friend usually play together, but damn this game mode is really fun.”

They continued: “I hope they bring back duos and keep solos as a 3rd queue permanently.”

Players have raised numerous questions as to why Respawn decided to replace duos with solos, which prompted a response from the devs.

They explained that having three game modes at once makes finding matches harder as the player base will be more divided.

Still, players are chuffed with the solo mode. In the replies to the thread, many echoed they’re also having the most fun they’ve ever had playing Apex.

“I’m having a blast in solos mode. I’ve never really played duos since I’m a solo anyway. Some games can be tough but I’m loving it. It feels so fresh and the re-queue feature is an amazing quality-of-life change,” said one

On the other hand, some are frustrated with how sweaty some of their lobbies are. However, despite the try-hards, it’s fair to say the solo mode has been a hit with players.