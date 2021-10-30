NICKMERCS claims Ash means Wraith is “no more” in Apex Legends

FaZe Clan content creator and Twitch streamer NICKMERCS has shared his concerns for Wraith ahead of Ash’s addition to Apex Legends in Season 11: Escape.

Details regarding Apex Legends Season 11 are finally widespread – confirming the addition of Ash and major buffs to Static Defender Wattson.

Plenty of debate has surrounded Ash’s abilities since they were confirmed by Respawn. Her Passive, called Marked For Death, allows her to interact with recently dropped death boxes on the map to reveal the location of the killing team. Her Tactical, called Arc Snare, allows her to throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close.

Advertisement

Finally, her Ultimate is called Phase Breach. This sees her open a portal that can be phased through but, unlike Wraith, can be opened upwards to gain access to elevated positions.

Upon seeing these abilities in his October 29 live stream, NICKMERCS immediately voiced his concerns for Wraith, suggesting that she will be “no more” when Ash drops in-game.

“This is the new character?” he said. “Woah. Woah. So you can like aim up… this is her Ult I’m assuming. Holy sh*t. Holy sh*t. Yo, that’s crazy. Oh, it’s like a Wraith port? Then she’s no more.”

Advertisement

Plenty of Apex Legends players have compared Ash to Wraith and Octane before, with many suggesting their pick-rates could drop considerably as a result of her joining the Apex Games.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He elaborated on his thoughts, commenting that he thinks an early nerf for Ash could be on the cards.

“I love it, I love it!” he said about Ash’s abilities. “Yeah [she’ll get nerfed]. It’s the way of it. Remember when Seer came out, he was broken as f**k.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It remains to be seen how balanced Ash is when she drops, but it is likely that she’ll see some adjustments depending on player feedback and the data Respawn accumulates.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of other content to look forward to, including the new bright and tropical Storm Point map.