ImperialHal believes “insane” Ash spells disaster for Octane in Apex Legends

TSM’s Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen believes Ash’s arrival in Season 11 is bad news for Octane as the Titanfall character is likely to replace the adrenaline junkie.

After months of speculation and teasers, Titanfall’s villainous Ash was finally confirmed as the newest character coming to Apex Legends as a part of the Season 11 update.

While Respawn hasn’t confirmed her full kit and abilities at the time of writing, there have been some indications of what she’ll be able to do. The launch trailer for the new season showed her using a stun-like ability as well as ripping open a portal.

Previously, some players believed that Ash’s arrival would spell bad news for Wraith and knock her popularity down a notch or two, but for ImperialHal, he thinks it could actually affect Octane.

During his October 21 stream, the Team Solomid star was given some supposed deeper insight into the character’s abilities compared to what Respawn has shown.

It didn’t take all that long for him to give some early impressions and touch on how she could shake up the game’s meta, especially when it comes to the RevTane phenomenon.

“I’m going to tell you right now chat,” Hal said to his viewers as he waited for a match to start, “this character is going to replace Octane, there is no way this character does not get played, I can promise you that.”

After finishing up with another game, the TSM star returned to talking about Season 11 and how things could be set to change.

Again, he touched on Ash, suggesting that the character is “going to be insane” when she arrives with the new update.

As we’ve seen in previous seasons, Apex players are quick to adopt the new legend, but it takes a few weeks before their place in the meta is truly decided. So, we’ll have to wait and see if Hal called it right.