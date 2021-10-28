Wattson finally gets huge buffs in Apex Legends Season 11: Escape

Apex Legends’ Static Defender, Wattson, is getting a whole load of buffs coming into Escape, so here’s a breakdown of all her Season 11 changes.

One of the Apex Games most adorable characters is the lovable Wattson, who bends electricity to her whim and looks good doing it.

Luckily, fans of the defensive Legend will be jumping for joy coming into Season 11: Escape. Alongside new map Storm Point and the return of Titanfall 2’s Ash, the empress of all things electric is getting a series of buffs that are set to make her stronger than ever.

So, here are all of the upcoming Wattson buffs coming into Apex Legends Season 11: Escape.

Apex Legends Season 11 Wattson buffs

While all of Wattson’s abilities have received a bit of TLC, some of the biggest buffs are to her Interception Pylon ultimate – but no, it’s not mobile now.

The defensive shield now has a health bar, and therefore remains in-game until it is destroyed or another one is placed. Additionally, when inside her ultimate’s range, players’ shields will recharge at double the speed they used to.

In terms of her iconic fences, nodes now recharge in 15 seconds instead of 30, and the damage per tick is 20 instead of 15. The distance between the pillars has also been increased by 15%, making them longer than ever before.

Wattson buffs in Season 11:

Improved the reliability and responsiveness of placing Wattson’s Tactical and Ultimate in-world objects.

Wattson can place her Tactical and Ultimate objects on valid surfaces above Wattson’s eye level (to a reasonable extent).

General hitbox size increase, to compensate for the removal of low profile in the Legacy update.

Tactical – Perimeter Defense

Increased damage on crossing a Fence by 33%. (15 to 20)

Increased debuff duration on crossing a Fence by 100%. (1.5 to 3 seconds)

Increased the time allowance to be hit again by a subsequent Fence effect by 100%. (0.5 to 1 second).

Decreased recharge time by 50% (30 to 15 seconds).

Increased placement range by 50%.

Decreased the delay between Fences shutting off and reactivating after an ally passes through them by 60%. (1.0 -> 0.4 seconds)

Wattson now moves at Unarmed-speed while readying/placing Fence nodes.

Fence nodes can now be placed as soon as the weapon is readied, instead of waiting for the animation to finish.

Ultimate – Interception Pylon

The Pylon output has been significantly reworked. Reduced the number of active Pylons Wattson can place from 3 to 1. The Pylon now lasts forever (instead of timing out after 90 seconds). The Pylon now has a pool of 250 Shields that can be distributed to nearby players, instead of effectively infinite Shields. Increased the Pylon shield recharge rate by 150%, and smoothed regen rate. (2/second -> 5/second, or more accurately: 1/0.5 seconds -> 1/0.2 seconds) When a Pylon is out of Shields, it no longer recharges players’ Shields, but can still zap incoming ordnance. Taking damage while regenerating Shields via the Pylon delays continued regeneration by 1 second.

The UI on the ground and HUD elements now displays the amount of Shields that remain in the Pylon.

Pinging a friendly Pylon will now display the percentage of Shields remaining in the Pylon.

Pylon ordnance-zapping has been moderately reworked. Ordnance is now zapped when the Pylon detects that it would hit any surface within range and line of sight of the Pylon, instead of being zapped as soon as it comes within range. As a part of the changes, current issues where the Pylon doesn’t reliably zap ordnance (particularly concerning airstrike abilities, and ordnance that bounced off surfaces near the Pylon) should now be addressed.



So that’s everything we know about Wattson coming into Apex Legends Season 11: Escape. For all of the latest Season 11 news, check out our dedicated page.