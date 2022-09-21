Loba’s Heirloom has special animations for doors and more in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have discovered a set of unique animations for Loba’s Heirloom, including one that activates when the Translocating Thief breaks down doors.

The recently released Beast of Prey Collection Event finally introduced Loba’s Garra de Alanza War Fan Heirloom to the game.

As always, Respawn has knocked it out of the park with the mythic cosmetic, including countless special interactions for Loba players to discover.

While the majority of these animations can be seen with the click of a button, others are less common, and only happen occasionally.

Well, luckily, the community has already captured clips of these rare animations, with one of them activating during a sprint and another while breaking down doors.

Respawn Entertainment Loba’s Heirloom arrived with the Beast of Prey Collection Event.

All of Loba’s rare Heirloom animations in Apex Legends

As expected, Loba’s War Fan Heirloom has a special animation for breaking down doors in the Outlands that only activates once in a while, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for it if you own Garra de Alanza.

Luckily, Apex YouTuber The Gaming Merchant captured the interaction in-game, and although it’s quick, it’s definitely worth seeing.

Instead of using her fan, Loba grasps her Wolf Cane with both hands and smashes the door with an over-the-shoulder strike.

On top of her special door break animation, Loba of course has a rare melee interaction that can only be activated when she’s sprinting.

Even then, it’s extremely rare and can take a long time to trigger, so make sure you’re meleeing constantly while on the run if you want to see this animation in-game.

Instead of using her fan, the Translocating Thief pulls out Revenant’s head and bonks her opponents with his skull.

With Loba’s War Fan, Respawn has once again raised the bar for Heirlooms in the future, especially when it comes to special animations.

The question is, which lucky Legend will finally be receiving an Heirloom in the next Collection Event in Season 15?