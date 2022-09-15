Apex Legends Loba Heirloom revealed: War Fan ‘Garra de Alanza’

Loba is the next Apex Legends character to get an Heirloom, coming in the Season 14 Collection Event, Beast of Prey. As leaks revealed, she will be getting her very own ‘war fan’.

Apex Legends Heirlooms are the most highly coveted cosmetics in the game. Not only do they look incredibly cool, but they also come with unique animations and voice lines. Despite being released in Season 5, Loba has had to wait 10 seasons to finally get her own.

This is obviously huge news for both Loba mains and Heirloom collectors. Leakers previously suggested that her Heirloom would be a fan of some kind, and they were correct.

Loba finally gets Apex Legends Heirloom

Finally, in the Season 14 Collection Event, Beast of Prey, Loba’s Heirloom will be available. The Heirloom is a fan – but not your ordinary fan just for cooling down on a hot day.

Equipped with sharp blades, this fan, called ‘Garra de Alanza’ (Alanza’s Claw) originally belonged to Loba’s mother, as the name implies.

Respawn themselves dropped a lot of hints that this would be Loba’s Heirloom, prior to release, something that is fairly rare for them to do.

Revealed in comics, the history of this fan, originally belonging to her mother, was revealed.

This particular Heirloom design is certainly befitting of a stealthy thief, especially one as cunning as Loba.

How to get Loba’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

If you’re eager to get your hands on Loba’s Heirloom yourself, you have two options.

The first is to ‘complete’ the collection in the Beast of Prey event, by unlocking all of the cosmetic items. This method likely won’t be cheap, but might be cheaper than the alternative.

The second option is to wait until the collection event is over, when the Heirloom will be placed in the Mythic Shop, and cost 150 Heirloom shards.

If you already have those shards saved up, then you can unlock it instantly. If not, you’ll have to hope to get them by levelling up.