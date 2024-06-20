TikToker Jack Wright under fire after Tana Mongeau podcast goes viral

TikToker Jack Wright is under major scrutiny after old podcast comments made by Tana Mongeau began to go viral.

Old comments Tana Mongeau made on her podcast have come to haunt TikToker Jack Wright, with social media users across the internet beginning to question if his online image actually aligns with his real personality.

The challenge of trusting content creators is often a matter of whether their public image is a genuine reflection of them as a person or if it is merely a persona. As such, when a content creator does allow audiences to peek behind the curtain, what is said often goes viral.

For Tana Mongeau, comments she made on her CANCELLED podcast back in 2023 about a TikToker – one she claimed is very different in real life compared to their public persona – have now resurfaced and are going viral.

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Tana exposed how one famous TikToker is completely different to their “very clean” online brand. While she did not reveal the identity of the content creator at the time, she did profess, “I’ll just always see them at like 9AM at an after party doing crazy drugs.”

She later added “Every single year of Halloween week, I see them out dressed in the same costume as the same thing, Jeffrey Dahmer.”

During her podcast tour, Tana was recently asked to reveal the identity of the TikToker she was talking about during this episode, she then confirmed that it was in fact, Jack Wright.

Wright, who has 11.4 million followers on TikTok, is yet to speak out about these allegations, however, he has not shied away from posting new content on the platform.

Following the new virality of Tana’s podcast comments, Wright’s latest video – a simple outfit reveal clip – has been flooded with comments calling him out for Tana’s claims that he “really like[s] Jeffrey Dahmer.”

“I fear you ATE and SLAYED” wrote one TikToker user, while another added, “we all came here because of that video.”