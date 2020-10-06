 Leaked Apex Legends Shadow Royale LTM adds wallrunning and double-jump - Dexerto
Leaked Apex Legends Shadow Royale LTM adds wallrunning and double-jump

Published: 6/Oct/2020 18:42

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 6

A new leak has uncovered all the new mechanics that will be coming to Apex Legends’ Shadow Royale limited-time mode, expected later in Season 6.

This year’s Halloween-themed event will see Apex Legends players take part in a new LTM called Shadow Royale. This event appears to be a variant of Season 3’s Shadowfall mode, which made an appearance in the previous Fight or Fright Collection.

In this mode, Legends transform into spectral shadows when they die, leaving the survivors to fight their way through the shadowy hordes in order to reach the evac ship. 

The infection-style game mode is now set to return to Apex Legends in Season 6, transforming the sunny shores of Kings Canyon into a nightmarish hellscape. However, this year’s mode has a few new features to spice up the action.

Shadow Royale new features

Respawn Entertainment
Shadows will now have more mobility options than ever before.

Unlike last year’s Halloween LTM, Shadows will now be able to perform some new actions that aim to make these zombie-like creatures more lethal. Apex Legends data miner, @Biast12 has uncovered the following descriptions found in the game’s files:

  • Shadows can Wallrun, double jump, climb higher, and smash through doors
  • Shadows have a brutal long-range melee
  • Shadows have infinite climb (returning feature from Shadowfall)
  • Shadows can smash through doors
  • Shadows regenerate health automatically
  • Shadows regain health on finishers
  • Shadows die when the last living squadmate is killed
  • Shadows can revive downed squadmates

If these leaks are to be believed, then it looks like Respawn has listened to the previous complaints surrounding last year’s Shadowfall Mode. The new variant LTM has also put more emphasis on teamwork as both Shadows and non-shadow Legends will now be able to work together in squads as opposed to having to play the mode solo. You can check out all the game mode specific descriptions below.

The added mobility will certainly make these spectral creatures a lot more dangerous, especially when you’re trying to make your way over to the evac ship. This year’s Halloween LTM variant already seems much harder than Shadowfall, so you’ll need to work together with your squad if you wish to survive the nightmarish horrors that await you.

New earnable cosmetics and badges

Apex Legends Halloween cosmetics
Respawn / Shrugtal
It looks like there will be plenty of new earnable cosmetics available in the new LTM.

We’ve already covered all the leaked Apex Legends Halloween skins here, but there are said to be a number of cosmetics players can earn while playing the new Shadow Royale mode. Reliable Apex Legends leaker, Shrugtal found the following description from Revenant in the game’s files.

“Welcome back, skinbags. I’ve made some changes to my games, and they’re gonna be so much fun. Heh. Step into my Shadow Royale: when you drop dead here, you come back as a shadow as long as you have a living teammate. Wanna win? Make sure there’s no one left alive.”

He then goes on to say “Complete my challenges to get new skins, charms and trackers, and maybe snatch some favorites from last year. Now drop in and wipe ’em out – or don’t. It’s your funeral.”

Pet prowlers

Apex pet names
@Biast12
These are all the pet names found in the recent data mine.

Aside from the generic “PET_NAME” placeholder, we have a number of names that range from incredibly cutesy to damn right ridiculous. Quite what function these pet prowlers will have is unknown, but we imagine they will aid the Shadows in hunting their victims. The description also states “Shadow pet granted to fill out your roster,” so this does indicate that pets may well replace Shadows as and when any of your squadmates die. 

These pets are also immune to friendly fire, but they will likely take damage from non-shadow Legends.

Of course, all these features could change before the Halloween LTM is released, so take these leaks with a pinch of salt. For now, though, it looks like players will have to simply wait until the event goes live later this month. 

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

apex legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

