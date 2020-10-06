 Apex Legends devs confirm “significant changes” to fix audio issues - Dexerto
Apex Legends devs confirm “significant changes” to fix audio issues

Published: 6/Oct/2020 11:39

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

During an Apex Legends Devstream that confirmed a number of changes and plans in the work, the Respawn devs revealed that they will be making “significant changes” to try and fix the game’s ongoing audio issues.

Players have been complaining about audio issues in Apex Legends for what feels like forever, and it seems to be a problem that, no matter what changes are implemented, never leaves.

The main problem, really, is the lack of audio in certain situations. You’ll often find yourself snuck on by enemies that have got there without making a noise, or nearby gunfire that you’re completely unaware of.

It’s one of the most frustrating issues in the game, but the devs have given a promising update on the issue ahead of update 6.1 and the Aftermarket collection event.

Apex Legends aftermarket collection event trailer
Respawn Entertainment
Aftermarket is the next big collection event for Apex Legends Season 6.

“We know there are issues with the audio right now,” they said. “I just felt like it was really important that we say that.”

Far from just acknowledging the issues, though, the devs promised players that they were looking for a fix to improve the game’s quality of life.

“Every patch we work on audio,” they continued. “It’s just a beast that we’re battling with. We wanted to give a little hope that we are doing some more significant changes to address this in the future. A lot of people are working on some big stuff to try and make this better.”

Topic starts at 19:01

It can’t be particularly easy to fully balance out a game such as Apex, but quality of life change such as these will always be welcome if they can help decrease the amount of frustrating deaths you face from lack of audio.

Elsewhere in the Devstream, they confirmed that Wraith would be losing her signature Naruto-style run and that Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown will be facing yet another change, now facing a variable time to cool down rather than a set 35 seconds.

When these audio fixes come in remains to be seen, but it has clearly been made a point of priority for Respawn, so hopefully we see improvements sooner rather than later.

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder sad with grapple
Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

apex legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

