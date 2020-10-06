First look at Bangalore's Heirloom leaked in Apex Legends - Dexerto

With Caustic’s heirloom now fully revealed in Apex Legends, attention turns to Bangalore, who leakers claim is next-in-line for her very own special item. However, there has been some confusion around this particular one.

Both Caustic and Bangalore’s heirlooms were actually leaked at the same time, with the data miners correctly identifying Caustic’s deadly hammer as his item.

However, Bangalore’s item was originally leaked as a ‘Tonfa’ – a baton used by police and military – a suitable weapon for her character, many thought. But, Respawn appears to have switched gears, now giving her a knife instead.

Leaks previously of the Tonfa never actually revealed a model, only a file name. Now, though, the exotic-looking knife is on full display thanks to new data mined files following the Aftermarket Event.

Bangalore’s heirloom leaked

Reliable Data miners @Biast12 and @SomeoneWhoLeaks have both shared images of the heirloom, but there is no exact name provided this time.

The shape of the knife is very similar to a Kukri, a type of Indian Machete.

All mention of the previously leaked Tonfa have apparently been changed to a ‘knife looking melee weapon’ in the game files, again according to the data miners.

But, now that Caustic’s heirloom is out, it’s possible that Bangalore mains will have to wait until Season 7 to get their hands on this heirloom.

Typically, only one heirloom pack is released each season, and they remain incredibly rare. Most of the previous packs have been released during collection events, of which there is only one per season. Of course, Wraith’s heirloom was released when Apex Legends first launched.

In other disappointing news for Bangalore, it was confirmed by a writer that the original Season 6 quest, that would have seen her feature prominently, was scrapped.

Although there will be some disappointment that the Tonfa has been replaced with another knife (there are already knives for both Wraith and Octane), anything can change in development.

It’s a good reminder to always take leaks with some caution, this one included.