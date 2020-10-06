 First look at Bangalore's Heirloom leaked in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

First look at Bangalore’s Heirloom leaked in Apex Legends

Published: 6/Oct/2020 13:52

by Calum Patterson
Bangalore skin in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Bangalore

With Caustic’s heirloom now fully revealed in Apex Legends, attention turns to Bangalore, who leakers claim is next-in-line for her very own special item. However, there has been some confusion around this particular one.

Both Caustic and Bangalore’s heirlooms were actually leaked at the same time, with the data miners correctly identifying Caustic’s deadly hammer as his item.

Advertisement

However, Bangalore’s item was originally leaked as a ‘Tonfa’ – a baton used by police and military – a suitable weapon for her character, many thought. But, Respawn appears to have switched gears, now giving her a knife instead.

Leaks previously of the Tonfa never actually revealed a model, only a file name. Now, though, the exotic-looking knife is on full display thanks to new data mined files following the Aftermarket Event.

Advertisement
Apex Legends' System Override event.
EA
Bangalore mains have been waiting a long time for their favorite to get some attention.

Bangalore’s heirloom leaked

Reliable Data miners @Biast12 and @SomeoneWhoLeaks have both shared images of the heirloom, but there is no exact name provided this time.

The shape of the knife is very similar to a Kukri, a type of Indian Machete.

All mention of the previously leaked Tonfa have apparently been changed to a ‘knife looking melee weapon’ in the game files, again according to the data miners.

Advertisement

But, now that Caustic’s heirloom is out, it’s possible that Bangalore mains will have to wait until Season 7 to get their hands on this heirloom.

Typically, only one heirloom pack is released each season, and they remain incredibly rare. Most of the previous packs have been released during collection events, of which there is only one per season. Of course, Wraith’s heirloom was released when Apex Legends first launched.

In other disappointing news for Bangalore, it was confirmed by a writer that the original Season 6 quest, that would have seen her feature prominently, was scrapped.

Advertisement

Although there will be some disappointment that the Tonfa has been replaced with another knife (there are already knives for both Wraith and Octane), anything can change in development.

It’s a good reminder to always take leaks with some caution, this one included.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder sad with grapple
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Pathfinder

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

Advertisement

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

Advertisement
apex legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

Advertisement

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

Advertisement

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

Advertisement