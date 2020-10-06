Apex Legends Halloween skins 2020 leaked: Loba, Crypto, more - Dexerto

A batch of Apex Legends Halloween-themed skins have been leaked following the Aftermarket collection event update – with a handful of unique looks for numerous Legends.

With each new Apex Legends season, Respawn has introduced a collection event where an update is dropped on the game, tuning some things, and also bringing new cosmetics with it.

Following the Aftermarket event update, leakers have been hard at work trying to find clues about what’s coming at the end of Season 6 and beyond – with some managing to find major spoilers about the Legend named Horizon.

Aside from that, though, others have been revealed the new cosmetics that will be up for grabs, and there are certainly some interesting new looks coming down the line.

The new cosmetics were posted by reliable leaker Shrugtal, who posted new looks for Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Crypto, Gibraltar, Loba, Revenant, and Wraith.

Of course, with these being Halloween-themed skins, players won’t just get a new spooky color scheme for these Legends. No, they all look like they’ve dressed up for the occasion with new costumes. Though, the leaker did state that old ones will be re-released too

The pick of the bunch, from Shrugtal’s new leaks, might just be Bloodhound – who’s normal head is replaced by a Pumpkin again. Aside from them, Crypto has another interesting look, as does Gibraltar.

Revenant’s skin, named From the Deep, makes the Season 4 legends look like a pirate – so it’s not too dissimilar from skins we’ve seen before.

Both Bangalore and Caustic have pretty terrifying looks if you get up close and personal with them. The latter looks like some sort of demonic clown with the hair and new mask. Loba is turned blue with her Banshee Queen skin.

On top of that, there is a Pirate-themed Nessy weapon charm where the mythical creature is carrying a Trick or Treat basket in its mouth.

When is the Apex Legends Halloween event?

According to Shrugtal, the Halloween event will start on October 22.

These skins should be exclusive to the item shop, so if you want to get your hands on them, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled there.

There’s no telling exactly when each skin will be available though, so you’ll have to act fast or you might miss your chance and be left without another chance to get them.