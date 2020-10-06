 Apex Legends Halloween skins 2020 leaked: Loba, Crypto, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends Halloween skins 2020 leaked: Loba, Crypto, more

Published: 6/Oct/2020 14:07

by Connor Bennett
Revenant and Octane in apex legends
Respawn/EA

A batch of Apex Legends Halloween-themed skins have been leaked following the Aftermarket collection event update – with a handful of unique looks for numerous Legends. 

With each new Apex Legends season, Respawn has introduced a collection event where an update is dropped on the game, tuning some things, and also bringing new cosmetics with it. 

Following the Aftermarket event update, leakers have been hard at work trying to find clues about what’s coming at the end of Season 6 and beyond – with some managing to find major spoilers about the Legend named Horizon.

Aside from that, though, others have been revealed the new cosmetics that will be up for grabs, and there are certainly some interesting new looks coming down the line. 

Halloween skins in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
The last batch of Apex Legends Halloween skins were pretty terrifying too.

The new cosmetics were posted by reliable leaker Shrugtal, who posted new looks for Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Crypto, Gibraltar, Loba, Revenant, and Wraith. 

Of course, with these being Halloween-themed skins, players won’t just get a new spooky color scheme for these Legends. No, they all look like they’ve dressed up for the occasion with new costumes. Though, the leaker did state that old ones will be re-released too 

The pick of the bunch, from Shrugtal’s new leaks, might just be Bloodhound – who’s normal head is replaced by a Pumpkin again. Aside from them, Crypto has another interesting look, as does Gibraltar.

Revenant’s skin, named From the Deep, makes the Season 4 legends look like a pirate – so it’s not too dissimilar from skins we’ve seen before.

Both Bangalore and Caustic have pretty terrifying looks if you get up close and personal with them. The latter looks like some sort of demonic clown with the hair and new mask. Loba is turned blue with her Banshee Queen skin.

On top of that, there is a Pirate-themed Nessy weapon charm where the mythical creature is carrying a Trick or Treat basket in its mouth. 

When is the Apex Legends Halloween event?

According to Shrugtal, the Halloween event will start on October 22.

These skins should be exclusive to the item shop, so if you want to get your hands on them, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled there.

There’s no telling exactly when each skin will be available though, so you’ll have to act fast or you might miss your chance and be left without another chance to get them.

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder sad with grapple
Respawn Entertainment

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

apex legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

