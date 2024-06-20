Apex Legends Double Take Collection Event patch notes: Quad, Legend changes, more

Apex Legends is celebrating the halfway point of Season 21, marked by the arrival of a collection event, Double Take.

This season is introducing a large batch of new cosmetics, along with a new Quads game mode, but there’s also a sizeable list of changes that will impact your Apex Legends matches.

From nerfs on some of the most powerful Legends to weapon buffs that aim to make much-loved guns like the R-99 a bit more effective than they’ve been in the past few Seasons, there’s a lot to take in.

Here’s a full list of all the balance changes coming in the Apex Legends Double Take Collection Event patch on June 25:

Apex Legends June 25 patch notes

Care Package

Purple light mag added

Gold Weapons Rotation

Nemesis Burst AR, Triple-Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler PDW, Longbow DMR

End Rings

End rings now have more even distribution through the map

Each quadrant of the map now have roughly 25% chance of getting selected

Survival Slot Items

Survival slot items have been redistributed to low tier loot zones

Weapons & Attachments

G7 Scout

Damage increased to 33 (was 32)

Rate of fire increased

Adjusted recoil to be more consistent when firing at max fire rate

Havoc Rifle

All mag sizes reduced No Mag: 20 (was 24) White Mag: 24 (was 28) Blue Mag: 28 (was 32) Purple Mag: 32 (was 36)



Longbow DMR

Headshot multiplier increased to 2.25 (was 2.15)

R-99 SMG

Reduced hip-fire randomness

Rampage LMG

Firing animation has less vertical movement while in ADS

Weapon Rarity Sets

Peacekeeper (Blue and Purple) Optic updated to 1x Hcog (was 2x Bruiser)

Charge Rifle & Sentinel (Purple) Optic updated to 4-8x (was 2-4x) Gunrun will keep a 2-4x



4x-10x Digital Threat Scope

Will no longer provide threat vision through smoke or gas

Legends

Alter

Void Passage: Crypto EMP will now affect all players phased by the Void Passage

Bangalore

Smoke Launcher: all players within smoke will now have a white highlight visible to other players in smoke within 20m

Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt: threat vision is no longer visible through smoke or gas

Upgrade: Level 2 Raven’s Blessing: Ult charge reduced to 20% (was 25%)

Upgrades: Level 3 NEW Sighthound: reduced Tac cooldown by 50% while Ultimate is active NEW Flock: remove enemy range requirement for White Raven spawns Both previous Level 3 perks have been removed with this change



Pathfinder

Upgrade: Level 3 Down & Away: Tac will now refresh on BOTH knocks and assisted knocks within a 3s window



Revenant

Upgrade: Level 3 Grim Leaper: Tac will now refresh on BOTH knocks and assisted knocks within a 3s window



Maps

PUBS

Broken Moon

Kings Canyon

Olympus

RANKED

Broken Moon

Olympus

World’s Edge

Modes

Quads

Replacing Duos Playlist for S21.1

15 Teams of 4 Players

Loot Improvements Chance to find Blue/Purple kitted weapons Increased ammo in Light, Heavy, and Energy ammo boxes Increased chance to find ammo, health, shield, scopes, and deployable items Increased Replicator starting count 12→15

Lobby supports a 4th player for inviting and ‘Previous Match Squad Members’

Legend Ability updates to support a 4th squad member Mirage Decoy shows 4 squad members when dropping from the dropship Valkyrie’s Ult allows for up to 3 additional squad members to attach Vantage Passive can spot the armor on all enemy teammates when in ADS Loba’s Ultimate has UI to support a fourth player



NOTE: Quads is the only mode that supports queueing with 4 players. All other modes will be locked

Solos

LTM – 7/9-7/22

Mixtape

Lockdown: added The Core, Estates

Mixtape Map Rotations 6/25-7/8 Control: Caustic, Labs, Thunderdome Gun Run: Estates, Fragment, Zeus Station TDM: Habitat, The Core, Estates 7/9-7/22 Control: Labs, Caustic Gun Run: Estates, Fragment Lockdown: The Core, Estates TDM: Habitat, Phase Runner 7/23-7/29 Control: Labs, Caustic, Production Yard Gun Run: Estates, Fragment, Zeus Station Lockdown: The Core, Thunderdome, Estates TDM (removed during 1st week of LTM) 7/30-8/5 Control: Labs, Caustic Gun Run: Estates, Fragment Lockdown: The Core, Estates TDM: Habitat, Phase Runner



Ranked

Ranked Rumble takes over the normal Ranked League at the end of the season as the singular Ranked offering. Ranked entry cost, placement, and KP tuning updated to:

Lower entry cost above Bronze Tier Gold: 35 (was 40) Platinum: 55 (was 60) Diamond: 75 (was 80)

Placement RP Tuning now follows ALGS rules that all Top 15 will gain points 15th: 5 (was 0) 14th: 5 (was 0)

Kill Point Tuning 8th: 14 (was 12) 7th: 14 (was 12) 6th: 16 (was 12)



Dev Note: we have received valuable insights from last season’s data and community feedback and made slight adjustments based on both. The entry cost above Bronze has been lowered slightly, all of the Top 15 players will now receive corresponding placement points, and increased the KP for players in the top 6th-8th positions. With the potential for more updates to come as we continue to monitor.

We reward players for excellent strategic choices in placement and for outstanding combat performances in Kills. Achieving Top 5 placement in many ways is your strategic choice, but we won’t reward you with additional points; you must validate your placement with eliminations.

Bug Fixes

Looking for something else? Check out our public Trello board. It’s updated weekly with the status of bugs that we can talk about ahead of the patch note drops. We also update our game status here for those of you not on other social platforms.

3030-Repeater will no longer swap to a different reticle when reloading

Evo Harvester icons will no longer appear incorrectly for those who reconnect/connect late to a match

Firing Range : Dynamic Stats will now record some weapons properly

: Dynamic Stats will now record some weapons properly Fixed exploit that allowed players to move faster than normal

Mythic Melee items will now display their respective names in Death recaps

Nessies will no longer be occasionally extremely bouncy

Players will no longer be able to shoot enemies while safe behind cover

Resolved instances where some text displayed the old Replicator icon

Graphics

DX12 PC : Fixed many bugs that to help resolve crashes

: Fixed many bugs that to help resolve crashes Fixed an issue with flickering FX on Xbox One, especially lens flares and glows

Fixed bug that caused high polling rate mice to occasionally encounter high frame stutters. High polling rate mice users should now see little to no frame stutters from mouse input. Input and window processing now occurs on its own thread instead of the render thread



Legends

Alter Players should no longer rarely get stuck in the ceiling/floor when using a Void Passage Stuck projectiles (such as Arc Stars) now fall off correctly when traveling through a Void Passage Tac’s Void Siphon (the interactable part) no longer missing a cooldown after exiting a Void Passage (same as the cooldown when re-entering the actual portal)

Alter/Wraith/Ash : highlighting in the void (and Alter’s Void Vision upgrade) no longer reveals the real Mirage

: highlighting in the void (and Alter’s Void Vision upgrade) no longer reveals the real Mirage Catalyst Piercing Spikes no longer activated by MRVNs Piercing Spikes activation no longer blocked by Gibraltar’s gun shield

Octane : fixed players getting extra velocity from upgraded jump pad using certain inputs

: fixed players getting extra velocity from upgraded jump pad using certain inputs Revenant: Ash’s Arc Snare will no longer occasionally bounce off Forged Shadows

Quality of Life

Added a settings option that adjusts the gameplay volume when spectating

Alter Added different voice lines for Void Nexus bring destroyed by the ring rather than a player Added logic to prevent most cases of placing a Void Passage would result in falling to your death post-travel. Olympus should be safe…ish Added rumble to Alter’s Ult and Tac

Emote sound effects now play when previewing in the lobby (added a setting to turn this off too)

Health Wheel can now be closed on Controller with LT in addition to: Circle on PlayStation B on Xbox

Health Wheel items can now be used on Controller with RT in addition to: Square on PlayStation A on Xbox



Mixtape

Gameplay 10 minute match time for all Mixtape modes minus Control Spawn Logic: Gun Run, Lockdown, TDM Decrease spawning in sight of enemies Spawn closer, but not at same spawn point as teammates Lockdown Capture borders change to show the color of the team currently in the zone Lockdown now always awards 5 points per kill and 5 points per capture interval There is no longer special scoring based on kill positioning or extra points awarded for final/initial capture of zones

Map spawn audit: adjusting positions & angles The Core, Estates, Habitat, Party Crasher, Phase Runner



Graphics