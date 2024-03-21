All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Shadow Society: Bangalore, Caustic, more

The Shadow Society event has dropped in Apex Legends and it brings many buffs and nerfs to a bunch of Legends like Bangalore, Caustic, Fuse, Lifeline, and more.

Apex Legends‘ latest limited-time event, Shadow Society, is here and brings a new mode known as Lockdown where squads of four battle for dominance by capturing and holding objectives, along with the first universal Mythic Melee cosmetic.

The new update has also buffed Legends from the roster like Caustic and Seer while nerfing Bangalore, and Conduit. Other Legends have received some balancing changes to their upgrades.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the Legends buffs and nerfs in the battle royale’s Shadow Society event.

All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Shadow Society

Bangalore bites the dust yet again with a significant nerf where her Smoke Launcher cooldown is increased to 35s from 33s. Additionally, it no longer deals damage upon hitting enemies. Smoke duration is decreased to 11s from 18s and the smoke will dissipate faster than before. Even her Ult’s cooldown has been increased.

Conduit is another Legend that has been nerfed where her Radiant Transfer cooldown is increased to 31s from 26s and Regen Interruption delay time also increased from 1s to 2s now.

Caustic on the other hand has been buffed where the Gas Damage now increases by 1 each tick.

Here are all the buffs and nerfs of Legends in the Apex Legends Shadow Society Event:

Legends

Ballistic

Upgrades Ammuvision: removed Lasting Bullet: moved to Level 2 NEW Speedy Whistler: successful hits with Tactical give a 2s burst of speed (Level 3)



Bangalore

Rolling Thunder: Cooldown increased to 4.5 min (was 4)

Smoke Launcher Cooldown increased to 35s (was 33) No longer deals damage Smoke duration decreased to 11s (was 18) Smoke particles now dissipate faster

Upgrades: Level 2 Big Bang: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown: reduces Tactical cooldown by 5s

Upgrades: Level 3 Cover Me: Auto-Ping no longer tracks the player who triggered double time Refuge: Heal Rate increased to 3.5 HP/s (was 3HP/s)



Bloodhound

Upgrades Odin’s Glare: moved to Level 2 Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3



Caustic

Gas Damage now increases by 1 each tick (was 5/5/6/6 etc.) Downed players still only receive 5/tick

Gas Slow effect now only applies on first damage tick for 2s

Upgrades Particle Diffuser: moved to Level 3 Residual Toxins: moved to Level 2



Conduit

Radiant Transfer Cooldown Increased to 31s (was 26) Regen Interruption delay time increased to 2s (was 1)



Fuse

Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)

Lifeline

Upgrades: Level 2 Tactical Cooldown+: removed NEW Tactical Cooldown++: Tactical Cooldown reduced by 25s (making the cooldown time equal to its deployment duration, so you always have DOC)

Upgrades: Level 3 Gift Wrapped: removed NEW Gold-Plated: next Package spawns with Golden Gear EVO Cache, Gold Knockdown Shield, Gold Backpack Also contains 1 Shield Battery, 1 Medkit, and either a Phoenix Kit or a Mobile Respawn Beacon



Octane

Upgrade – Wreckless: explosive damage is now reduced by 50% (was 25%)

Pathfinder

Upgrade – Zipline Zen: damage reduction increased to 50% (was 25%)

Revenant

Forged in Shadows Knocks no longer refresh the Tactical during Ultimate Tactical Cooldown is no longer shorter during Ultimate Ultimate Cooldown Increased by 60s

Upgrades Agile Assassin: removed Tactical Cooldown: moved to Level 3 NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)



Seer

Focus of Attention: decreased activation delay to 1.2s (was 1.4)

Upgrades Artist’s Reach: moved to Level 2 Long View: moved to Level 3 Racing Hearts: removed (now integrated into base Tactical) NEW Ultimate Cooldown: reduces Ult Cooldown by 30s (Level 2)



Wraith