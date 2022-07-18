ImperialHal is dominating with a controller in Apex Legends: “Controller switch?”

Alex Garton . 31 minutes ago

After dominating using the controller recently, a lot of Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen fans are wondering if the TSM pro is going to make the switch.

One of the biggest debates in the Apex Legends community has always been mouse and keyboard versus controller, with players on both sides arguing their choice is better.

While both options have their pros and cons, ultimately the decision comes down to personal preference and which one allows you to perform at your best.

Despite this, a lot of players look towards the pros for guidance and will base their choice on what the best competitors in the world are using.

So when ImperialHal started using a controller on stream recently and dominating his opponents, a lot of fans started to wonder if he was going to make the switch.

Respawn Entertainment Season 14 of Apex Legends is set to kick off in early August.

Will ImperialHal switch to controller in Apex Legends?

ImperialHal is one of the most skilled and popular pros in the Apex community, regularly pulling off highlight-reel plays while streaming to thousands of viewers.

While he usually uses a mouse and keyboard, in a set of recent streams he’s been picking up the controller and seemingly landing every single bullet on his opponents.

As showcased by NoobHunterApex, Hal isn’t limited to MnK and can still execute incredible skill and movement in gunfights using a controller.

This sparked a lot of discussion in his chat over whether the CEO should switch to controller permanently and ditch mouse and keyboard for good.

Hal obviously noticed this and decided to take to Twitter and ask the question himself: “Sooooo controller switch ???!?!?!!”.

While it’s clear Hal is being sarcastic and isn’t serious about making the switch, it’d definitely be interesting to see him performing in the ALGS on controller.

Either way, the TSM pro has proven he isn’t limited to MnK and can wipe out the competition on controller if needed.

Let’s hope Hal shows off more controller skills on stream in the near future, as it’s always fun to watch.