ImperialHal explains why Vantage is “one of the worst characters” in Apex Legends

TSM pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has explained why Vantage is “one of the worst characters” in Apex Legends thanks to her poor mid to late-game.

Season 14 has kicked off in Apex Legends and the community is getting stuck into all of the new content that arrived in Hunted.

While the Kings Canyon map changes, level cap increase, and weapon changes were all huge additions, it’s Vantage that’s receiving the most attention from the player base.

With a 13.3% pick rate, she’s currently sitting as the most popular character in the Outlands, significantly higher than Octane’s 9.7% in second place.

Despite this, not everyone is sold on the Sniper Savant’s power in the current meta, with ImperialHal labeling her as “trash” thanks to her poor late-game.

Respawn Entertainment Vantage has a 13.3% pick rate in Season 14.

ImperialHal thinks Vantage is “trash” in the late-game

During a recent stream showcased by Zipp, ImperialHal was asked his opinion on Vantage and the TSM pro decided to share his thoughts on why the character isn’t viable in the current meta.

From his perspective, the Sniper Savant is “f***ing trash” in every part of a match, other than in the early game while looting.

This is primarily due to her Ultimate which according to Hal, is almost impossible to use in an endgame circle without being “insta-killed”.

While he did take the time to praise her kit in the early stages of a game, he finalized his thoughts by saying that he thinks she’s “one of the worst characters” in the mid to late game.

Topic starts at 1:30

Of course, Vantage has only recently arrived on the roster, so there’s a chance pros find a use for her in their comps at a later date.

This is exactly what happened with Mad Maggie in Season 13 with countless ALGS teams picking her up, despite her being labeled as useless at release.

For now, it’ll just be a case of seeing if Vantage can hold on to her popularity, or whether she’ll slowly descend in pick rate, similar to Newcastle