ImperialHal slams “stupid” Apex Legends meta amid frustrations with Catalyst

TSM star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen hit out at the “useless” composition that has taken over the Apex Legends pro scene meta, as he’s eager to move on and use something else.

With Apex Legends Season 16, Respawn made one of the biggest changes to the roster of legends in quite some time, as they overhauled the class abilities.

That, combined with a few individual character changes, has led to one of the biggest meta shake-ups in a few seasons. So much so that Octane has finally been dethroned as the second most popular legend by Pathfinder, with the Forward Scout even on his way to taking down Wraith for the top spot.

Article continues after ad

The changes have also had a knock-on effect on the compositions that pro teams run in their matches, but ImperialHal isn’t a massive fan of it and is looking forward to a change.

ImperialHal hits out at “stupid” Apex Legends meta for Season 16 Split 2

The TSM star, who has been playing as Catalyst in recent games, let loose on the current meta after his squad was wiped out as they tried to gain access to a building at Black Sands Island on Storm Point.

“I’m so done playing this f*cking comp, it’s so f*cking useless. Like, I’m literally relying on positioning and nothing else,” he said, venting his anger. “I don’t get to utilize anything else, it’s so f*cking dogs*it. I can’t wait to get off of this thing, it’s so stupid.”

Article continues after ad

Hal added that he’d rather play as Horizon, despite her nerfs, as the current setup requires a more passive playstyle. “I can’t push a f*cking team because I’m playing as f*cking Catalyst,” he continued. “I’m tired of playing Cat and literally doing nothing.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Timestamp of 1:35

Given the changes with the last update, squads have been running Catalyst, Seer, and Valkyrie as their three characters, with Rampart, Wattson, and, Crypto also getting some love.

Teams have found success running Horizon in the past, so she may creep back into the meta if Hal decides to switch back. We’ll just have to wait and see if that sticks.