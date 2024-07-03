Best XDefiant L115 Sniper Rifle build: Class loadouts for quickscoping & higher damage

The new L115 Sniper Rifle in XDefiant Season 1 certainly packs a punch on its own, but with the right loadouts, can be one of the strongest picks in the game. Here are the very best loadouts to help you in any situation.

While the likes of the TAC-50 sit atop the sniping meta in XDefiant, the L115 is here to shake things up. Having debuted as part of the game’s Season 1 update on July 2, the new sniper stands out from the pack with its well-rounded design, letting you mold it to suit any given playstyle.

Whether you prefer quickscoping or sitting out of view taking potshots, the L115 sniper can work a treat with the right build. So to get you up to speed, we’ve put together the three strongest options in XDefiant today.

Here are the very best L115 Sniper Rifle builds to help dominate the competition in Season 1.

Contents:

Best XDefiant L115 Sniper Rifle build – Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Recon Barrel

Recon Barrel Optics: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Stock: Padded Stock

Ubisoft The L115 Sniper Rifle is well worth the grind in Season 1.

First on the list for the best overall L115 sniper build is the Light Suppressor Muzzle. While it’s not particularly flashy, it’s the only attachment in its category that comes without any downsides, so you may as well rock it for the minor map-hiding benefits.

Moving into the real buffs we have the Recon Barrel attachment for our first boost to ADS speed. This option makes your zoom 5% quicker, with just a small downside of -2.5% movement speed. As ADS speed is vital for any sniper loadout, our priority is to stack this stat at all costs.

For Optics, the choice is ultimately yours so pick what works best for your playstyle. Though if you need some direction, we recommend the Variable Zoom Scope for the best of both worlds, a scope that works at closer ranges and at a distance, while providing the second-quickest ADS speed in its category.

Next comes the Heavy Grip in the Rear Grip slot, buffing ADS flinch control by 10%. While not the be-all and end-all of any gunfight, flinch control can be one of the most important stats in the game, as should you whiff your first shot, chances are you’re being fired back at in return. This attachment is key to helping minimize your flinch in those situations.

Rounding out the best overall build is the Padded Stock, providing a mix of handy buffs without a single downside. Boosting your recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control makes this a no-brainer for the final attachment slot.

Best L115 Sniper Rifle build for quickscoping

Muzzle: Light Suppressor

Light Suppressor Barrel: Lightweight Barrel

Lightweight Barrel Optics: ACOG

ACOG Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Padded

Ubisoft While not explicitly designed for quickscoping, the L115 sniper still does the job rather well.

If you’re looking to quickscope and hit some sick montage clips, we’ve got the five best attachments for your L115 build in XDefiant.

Starting off with the Light Suppressor, it’s the only decent option in the category with no downsides. The benefits of the other picks simply aren’t worth their tradeoffs.

Getting stuck in, the first meaningful attachment you’ll want is the Lightweight Barrel to bolster your mobility. Improving ADS speed by 15% and buffing your overall movement speed a further 5%, this is an ideal pick to help you land those quickscopes on the fly.

Next is the Optic, which boils down to personal preference, but we recommend the ACOG for the quickest ADS speed possible. Though if you’d rather a more traditional approach with a real sniper zoom, the Variable Zoom Scope boasts the second fastest ADS speed in its category.

The Quick Draw Grip comes in our Rear Grip slot as the single best standout in the category, boosting ADS speed a further 10%. It’s also one of the only sniper attachments that helps improve sprint-to-shoot speed without having any significant drawbacks.

Last but not least we have the Padded Stock, the only option without any downsides. While others may look more enticing on paper, they’re simply not worth your time due to their considerable stat hindrances.

Best L115 Sniper Rifle build for higher damage

Muzzle: Light Suppressor

Light Suppressor Barrel: Heavy

Heavy Optics: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Rear Grip : Fabric

: Fabric Stock: Reinforced Stock

Ubisoft If damage is your top priority, the L115 helps avoid hitmarkers more often than not.

If damage is the only thing you’re concerned with, this L115 build is for you. We’ve selected the best mix of attachments to maximize damage while still keeping the loadout viable across the board.

Starting out with the Light Suppressor, once again it’s the only solid pick in its category as the rest all come with pretty major drawbacks. Though it does nothing remarkable, you may as well grab it.

Next comes the Heavy Barrel, the only sniper attachment that directly increases weapon damage. While it does provide a 5% buff to pure firepower, it does come at a 10% cost of the gun’s rate of fire, though by ensuring more one-shot kills to the upper torso, the setback shouldn’t matter all too much.

We’ve then selected the Variable Zoom scope for two main reasons. Firstly, it boasts the second quickest ADS speed of any option, meaning you won’t be left waiting to zoom in should a gunfight spring on you at any moment. And secondly, it provides both 4x and 8x zoom, letting you set up at different ranges depending on the situation.

Then comes the Fabric Rear Grip to improve ADS speed by 10%. Although it hinders your recoil recovery, that’s not too significant in a build like this where one-shot kills are your priority.

Rounding out the list is the Reinforced Stock to provide further ADS stability and flinch control, helping you land your shots more often than not.

How to unlock the L115 Sniper Rifle in XDefiant

The new L115 Sniper Rifle can be found at Tier 50 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Released on July 2, the Season 1 Battle Pass is currently in focus, as players can grind their way through the ranks to reach this Tier 50 reward, the second of three free weapons up for grabs.

Though when Season 2 begins, it’s unclear exactly how the L115 Sniper Rifle will be unlocked from that point on. We’ll keep you posted here once the next season gets underway and we have a clearer picture.