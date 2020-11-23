How to see your total playtime in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Keeping an eye on Apex Legends playtime can be difficult for players as it is not recorded on consoles. Luckily, there’s a way you can track your game time and achievements using an outside source.

Apex Legends is an extremely fun game that players can easily sink hundreds if not thousands of hours into. However, it’s not actually very easy for players to keep track of their overall game time as EA has not implemented a tracking feature.

For some, knowing how long they’ve put into the game on competitive titles is important. It shows how much dedication and effort they have committed in order to get better. However, as there is no tracking feature, Apex players are left guessing their overall game time.

Well, using an outside source, it’s now possible to find out exactly how many hours you’ve played Apex on console.

How to track your playtime on Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed how players can check their playtime in Apex on console.

The process involves using a website called Exophase which tracks playtime, trophies, and achievements. Let’s check out exactly how you can check your playtime on Apex.

Copy and paste this link into your browser: https://www.exophase.com/psn/user/YourName/ Replace ‘PSN’ with ‘Xbox’ if you’re on an Xbox One or leave it if you’re on PlayStation Replace ‘YourName’ with your Gamertag on PlayStation or Xbox Hit enter and Exophase will provide you with your playtime on Apex Legends

It’s worth noting that Exophase not only provides you with your Apex playtime, but every game you’ve played on console. On top of this, it will display all the achievements and trophies you have acquired while playing each title.

Finally, if you’re receiving an error message, you’ll need to sign up for an Exophase account and verify your email which is completely free. Knowing what you now know, there should be no problem accessing the data you need!