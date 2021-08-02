How to use the Rampage in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

The Rampage LMG is set to arrive in Apex Legends Season 10 and it’s going to require a sharp aim to master its slow rate of fire. Luckily, there are a few tips and tricks you can take into your matches to help you dominate with the new weapon.

Apex Legends Season 10 is less than a day away from releasing and players are desperate to jump into all of the new content that Respawn has in store for them.

Whether it’s the brand new Legend Seer, the World’s Edge map update, or the arrival of Ranked Arenas, the Apex community won’t be short of new features to check out following the major update.

Despite all of these new additions, it’s the new Rampage LMG that has got the player base most excited for the new season. Although Respawn has released a variety of new weapons including a bow in previous seasons, there’s never been a new LMG, until now.

Apex Legends Rampage LMG damage stats

Before checking out which hop-ups and attachments can be used on the Rampage, it’s important you familiarize yourself with the weapon’s damage profile.

While the brand new LMG has a slower rate of fire than both the Volt and the Spitfire, it deals significantly more base damage. This means every single shot counts with the Rampage, so it’ll reward players with a solid aim who can consistently land shots.

As always, you should always be aiming for the head of your opponents, and with the Rampage’s slower rate of fire, it should be easier to hit more of those pinpoint shots.

Keep in mind, you can boost the LMG’s damage and fire rate by placing a Thermite Grenade in the gun, but for now, let’s check out the weapon’s base damage stats.

Body Part Damage Head 42 Body 28 Leg 24

Rampage LMG hop-ups

While the Rampage doesn’t have any hop-ups players can use to increase the gun’s power, it uses a similar mechanic to the Sentinel. Instead of using shield cells, the Rampage uses Thermite Grenades to increase the weapon’s damage and fire rate.

This boost makes the new LMG absolutely lethal so it’s key you stock up on Thermite’s if you’re going to take this weapon into the late game.

Rampage LMG optics

Here are the scopes that can be equipped for the Rampage:

1x Holo

1x HCOG “Classic”

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

1x-2x Variable Holo

3x HCOG “Ranger”

2x-4x Variable AOG

Rampage LMG tips & tricks

1. Look to poke and take down enemies from afar

While the Rampage’s slower rate of fire makes it relatively unreliable in close-quarter skirmishes, its power at medium to long-range is unmatched in the LMG category.

This makes it the perfect weapon to weaken an enemy squad before an aggressive push with your team.

Keep in mind, it’s key you run an SMG or shotgun alongside the Rampage so you’re always ready for a close-quarter gunfight.

However, if you’re confident in your aim and ability to always land your shots, the Rampage could a solid choice in any skirmish, no matter the range.

2. Practice makes perfect with the Rampage

Unlike a lot of the other fully automatic guns in Apex, the Rampage has an insanely high-skill ceiling due to its slow rate of fire. This means it’s easy to miss a lot of your shots and get taken down by a player using a more forgiving weapon.

However, if you’re aim is sharp and you’re able to track your targets well, the Rampage will reward you with better overall damage output.

So, in order to master the Rampage, it’s key you spend a few hours in the Practice Range getting used to the weapon and familiarizing yourself with its recoil pattern.

That way, when you finally jump into your ranked games, you’ll be knocking down opponents at long-range and dominating with the brand new weapon.

3. Consider learning Rampart

Although the Rampage will be a strong weapon no matter which Legend has it in their hands, there’s no doubt Rampart will be the biggest threat with the new LMG.

This is down to her Passive ability, Modded Loader which will increase the Rampage’s magazine size by 15% and decrease its reload time by 25%. It’s worth noting these buffs also stack with the effect of the Extended Mag attachment.

While these passive buffs to the weapon aren’t game-changing, they’re enough to give you an edge over a lot of other players in gunfights.

So, if you’re interested in learning how to master Rampart, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the Amped Modder.

4. Use the Rampage to break through doors

Before Season 10, players had to use melee or throwables to blast through doors, now all you need is the new charged-up LMG.

When equipped with a Thermite Grenade, the Rampage LMG can tear through a door in just a few bullets, This will prevent players from blocking a door while using meds and give you the chance to secure some easy kills.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the new Rampage LMG. If you follow these tips & tricks, you’ll be beaming enemies down at long range in no time at all.

