How to get free Apex Legends Season 9 PlayStation Plus Play Pack - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 9 is underway for players worldwide, and yet again there is a brand-new PS Plus cosmetics pack to claim. Here’s everything you need to know!

We are now in the ninth Season of Apex Legends, and once again there is a brand new Legend in the form of Valkyrie that players will be able to check out.

With the release of the new season, Respawn Entertainment and PlayStation have once again teamed up to offer exclusive cosmetics for players checking out the new Season on PS4 and PS5.

Here is how you will be able to claim these new rewards!

How to claim free Apex Legends PS Plus pack

This is one of the best PS Plus packs to date for Apex Legends, and players will gain access to skins for both Bloodhound and Rampart. As well, you will be rewarded with weapon skins for the Volt SMG and Hemlok, along with banners that are exclusive for Bloodhound and Rampart.

One important note if you are looking to claim this new PS Plus pack is that you must already be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. If you are a current subscriber, then you are going to want to head over to the PlayStation Store.

Once there, follow the steps down below to claim the new PS Plus pack:

Head to the PlayStation Store and login into your PlayStation account Search in Apex Legends and go to the game’s page Scroll down to add-ons and look for Apex Legends™: PlayStation®Plus Play Pack Add to basket and then download

The download should not take too long, and once it is completed; you will be able to view these cosmetics when you load up Apex Legends.

We do not know as of now how long players will have to claim this PS Plus pack, so just in case, we recommend claiming it as soon as possible.