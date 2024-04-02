Apex Legends devs investigating account resets following player reports

Respawn has responded to multiple players complaining of lost progression and Apex Legends account resets among other issues.

Multiple Apex Legends players have reported account resets and loss progression in the Respawn title across X and Reddit after the April 2 update.

One player posted that they went from level 300 to 189, lowering their stats across the board and that they seemed to no longer own the game’s battle pass. Others have said they have lost heirlooms, had cross-progression removed, badges disappear, and had Apex Legends coins given or taken away.

Respawn has responded to player outcry, posting on social media that they are looking into the issue.

“We’ve seen your reports about account resets in Apex Legends and are investigating. We’ll let you know as soon as we have an update on the issue,” the developer said.

The update was only supposed to reset players’ rank back a few levels for the new split and update that store rotation.

This assumed bugged update comes just a few weeks following a high-profile hack during a professional Apex Legends match that impacted multiple players. This specific incident seems to be more of an issue on Respawn’s end, instead of an intentional cyber sabatoge, however it does not instil confidence in the developer from the community to have these two misfortunes occur back to back.

This article will be updated as Respawn releases more information.