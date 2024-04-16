Apex Legends still plagued with progression & inventory bugs

Pro players Albralelie and Snip3down blasted Respawn and EA for not communicating with players about changes to the game.

Apex Legends is experiencing its second wave of bugs impacting player inventories and progression in less than a month. How is Respawn not able to fix these issues?

Apex Legends players have had to deal with two massive bugs that have impacted their cosmetic inventories, account level, and Battle Pass progression in about a month. The first instance was after the April 2 update, which saw players lose levels, the Battle Pass they purchased at the start of the season, and Heirlooms.

This same issue has reoccurred as of April 16, with players reporting lost Battle Pass progression and missing items from their inventories.

Article continues after ad

While this might not be a game-breaking bug impacting matches or gameplay, it does not inspire player confidence in the developer. And while many video game makers and companies are dealing with layoffs, Respawn included, not many other live-service games are dealing with bugs or other issues at the scale of Apex Legends.

Article continues after ad

That does not mean those at the company are not working hard to fix these problems as they crop up, or find the source issue and shut it down. I have no doubt they are. The developers have also been communicative about their awareness of the issues and when they are fixed.

Article continues after ad

But, following a high-profile cyber attack on some of the game’s biggest personalities during an esports tournament, Respawn is in the spotlight. And, the developer continues to fumble what goodwill it has with its community as these bugs continue to be an issue.

Whether it is an issue of layoffs, lacking the personnel necessary to find these problems before they ship, or some sneaky line of code, it doesn’t matter. If these problems persist, Apex might see an exodus of players who would rather spend their money on a game where their cosmetics are available after purchasing them and won’t fear the possibility of a massive hack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends players always seem to have something to complain about, from controller configurations to Ranked woes; however, this latest issue is more tangible and will become more annoying if it rears its head again.

Respawn can give out all the free Apex Packs it wants to get players back on its side, but the second a player loses a rare Heirloom that took hours of grinding and open packs to get, they will lose them again.